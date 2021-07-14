Thursday-night town hall to discuss Rescue Plan's child tax credit, Central Virginia issues

Monthly child tax credit payments start landing in families’ bank accounts on Thursday.
On Thursday evening, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger invites the public to learn more about the monthly credit expanded by the American Rescue Plan as well as other issues facing the region’s families, small businesses and communities.
The Central Virginia lawmaker will host a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Participants can call in or watch via livestream on her website or Facebook page.
Spanberger will share information about the help the credit promises to provide to Virginia parents and children. Earlier this year, she voted for the payments as part of the American Rescue Plan. Experts estimate the credit could lift more than 5 million kids out of poverty.
During the town hall, the Democrat said she will answer constituents’ questions about their challenges during Virginia’s economic recovery and their ideas for improving the Seventh District.
“As Central Virginia rebuilds and recovers from the pandemic, we have an opportunity to look forward,” Spanberger said in a statement. “During Thursday night’s interactive event, I hope to have many conversations with Seventh District residents that will help guide my efforts on Capitol Hill to expand opportunity, protect access to health-care coverage, make much-needed improvements to our physical infrastructure, and more.”
To join the town hall, dial 833-380-0670. To watch live, visit spanberger.house.gov/live or the legislator’s Facebook page during the event.
Thursday’s event will be Spanberger’s 16th telephone town hall since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The events have focused on how the novel coronavirus has affected Central Virginia families, students, seniors, health-care professionals and small businesses.
To see earlier town halls, click here.