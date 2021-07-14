Thursday-night town hall to discuss Rescue Plan's child tax credit, Central Virginia issues

Monthly child tax credit payments start landing in families’ bank accounts on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger invites the public to learn more about the monthly credit expanded by the American Rescue Plan as well as other issues facing the region’s families, small businesses and communities.

The Central Virginia lawmaker will host a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Participants can call in or watch via livestream on her website or Facebook page.

Spanberger will share information about the help the credit promises to provide to Virginia parents and children. Earlier this year, she voted for the payments as part of the American Rescue Plan. Experts estimate the credit could lift more than 5 million kids out of poverty.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the town hall, the Democrat said she will answer constituents’ questions about their challenges during Virginia’s economic recovery and their ideas for improving the Seventh District.