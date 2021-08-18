Thursday-night town hall to discuss Virginia families, economy and businesses

Current issues facing Central Virginia’s families, businesses and economy. That’s what is on tap at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 19, when U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host her 17th public town hall since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

To join the interactive telephone town hall, 7th Congressional District residents can dial 833-380-0670. To watch the conversation live, visit https://spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event. Video of the event will also be live-streamed on the congresswoman’s congressional website and Facebook page.

The two-term lawmaker will answer questions directly from Central Virginians about what challenges they’re experiencing as the state’s economy recovers, and gather their ideas for improving the 7th District going forward.

She will talk about recent progress in Congress on physical infrastructure investments for Central Virginia, including bridges, roads and high-speed broadband internet.

Spanberger said she hopes to answer a range of questions about her work in Congress on behalf of people in the district’s 10 counties.