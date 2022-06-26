Graffiti House welcomes speakers, guides, re-enactors for Brandy Station battle's 159th anniversary

It has been four years since Culpeper County’s Brandy Station Foundation last commemorated the anniversary of its namesake Civil War battle in a big way.

But last weekend, the nonprofit group did itself proud with a full day of talks, tours and special offerings based at its headquarters, the antebellum Graffiti House in the village of Brandy Station.

“It’s been a great event, a beautiful day!” foundation President Paula Johnson said. “We called it the ‘159th Now and Then,’ and we’ve had a steady stream of people coming through all day.”

The last similar event the foundation held was in 2018, with re-enactors portraying people from U.S. conflicts dating back to World War II, World War I and the Revolution, in addition to the Civil War.

On Saturday, June 18, two living historians came in uniform to depict the Confederate and Union commanders in the Battle of Brandy Station, which was fought on June 9, 1863. The Western hemisphere’s largest cavalry battle, the combat opened Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg campaign and proved that Union horsemen could match their Southern counterparts.

Spotsylvania resident James Standard portrayed Union Gen. Alfred Pleasanton and Richmond resident Brandon Reynolds portrayed Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, the Confederate cavalry chieftain whose tent was pitched that day on Brandy Station’s Fleetwood Hill.

“Union cavalry were always playing second fiddle to the Confederate cavalry,” Standard said. “It was during this battle that we demonstrated we knew what we were doing.”

He came with his wife, Wendy, who portrayed a woman of the Civil War period. The couple, who live in Spotsylvania Courthouse—itself a Civil War battlefield where Lee and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant waged a titanic fight—have been re-enacting for 13 years. As called upon, James also portrays Union cavalry Gen. Phil Sheridan. Standard and Reynolds are members of the Civil War Impressionists Association.

Brandy Station Foundation board member Greg Mertz introduced the day’s speakers, who took turns addressing visitors from the porch of the clapboard Graffiti House.

Mertz, a Spotsylvania resident, recently retired after decades as supervisory historian of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, which preserves four major battlefields in the Fredericksburg area. He now serves as the foundation’s interim volunteer coordinator.

On Saturday, Mertz gave a one-hour tour of Fleetwood Hill, which saw Brandy Station’s fiercest fighting, and the site of the pre-war St. James Church. Thirteen people participated. Mertz said the experience was “fantastic.” Historian Don Carlson gave another tour later in the day, at 4 p.m.

Upstairs inside the Graffiti House, foundation consultant Mike Toth demonstrated how his two-generation Oakton company, R.B. Toth Associates, recently scanned Civil War soldiers’ artwork and writing on the building’s plaster walls using multispectral technology. The structure’s rich bounty of such graffiti is a rarity; most such wartime jottings by soldiers has not survived the decades since the nation’s deadliest conflict.

Johnson, the foundation president, said she and Culpeper author Virginia Beard Morton shared historical snippets from the war with visitors.

“(We were) telling stories of soldiers. ... We wanted our guests to hear the vibrating hooves and the crack of carbines and the confusion of the battle,” she said. “The day was very hot and dry, and it was very much a stab-and-slash war, with swords and hand-to-hand combat.”

Soldiers were brought to the house, which adjoins the historic Orange & Alexandria Railroad tracks, to recover, Johnson said. The building, believed to have been built in 1858, functioned as a wartime field hospital for army surgeons and wounded troops.

“And as they recovered, they made their mark on the walls,” Johnson said of the soldiers. “Here is what they said, their names are written in their own hands, preserved here forever. For people interested in history, this place is phenomenal.”

“We love bringing history alive,” Morton said. “I told the story of William Farley, a great soldier who was killed where Lenn Park is now. I told all about how he was exhumed from Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper and moved down to South Carolina and re-buried at his home.”

A small obelisk stands in Lenn Park in memory of Farley, a Confederate scout mortally wounded there by a Union artillery round during Stevensburg fighting in the early portion of the daylong Battle of Brandy Station. More than a century later, his remains were returned to his native Laurens, S.C.

During the Brandy Station event, The Rev. Uzziah Harris, president of the NAACP’s Culpeper Branch, gave a Graffiti House speech about Juneteenth, one day before the new federal holiday. Juneteenth marks the occasion when Union army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed that enslaved people in Texas were free. On June 19, 1865, those individuals became the last group of slaves to be freed by Union forces arriving in their state. The occasion is celebrated in Texas, Virginia and many other states.

“Juneteenth—aka Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, among others—represents a bright spot in one of the darkest moments in American history,” Harris said. “From April 1861 to April 1865, over 48 months, more than 620,000 souls perished in the deadliest and most brutal American conflict, from Pennsylvania to Texas, with the majority of the fighting taking place in Tennessee and our very own Virginia. Families were displaced and split, property and nature destroyed, a sin debt was only partially paid, and the destiny of a young nation was irrevocably altered.

“However, even after the Confederate surrender at Appomattox Court House on April 9, 1865, freedom had not been fully realized, the minister added. “For some, the distance to independence was and is much farther than others. They had to exert a little more long suffering, a little more faith, and had to be imbued with a little more fortitude in order to finally grab hold of that which is divinely bestowed on them.”

As a fundraiser, the foundation held a raffle for a print by artist C.E. Monroe Jr., titled “Last Charge at Brandy Station,” framed as a gift to the nonprofit from Lou and Skip Price, owners of Village Frameworks & Gallery in Culpeper. Charles Tysinger of Richmond won the June 18 drawing.

An all-volunteer, tax-deductible group, the Brandy Station Foundation operates the Graffiti House as the battlefield’s de facto visitor center. Fleetwood Hill, heart of the 1863 cavalry action, is a five-minute drive away across U.S. 29.

