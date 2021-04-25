Graze to Griddle wins $20K grant from Culpeper Competes

Graze to Griddle, Culpeper Cheese Company, Libertas Integrative Health and PepBoba are the winners of Culpeper Competes, a nine-week entrepreneurship competition.

The Town of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development Department awarded $45,000 in grants and prizes to the local entrepreneurs either planning to open a shop downtown or looking to expand.

The Culpeper Competes competition was fierce with a dozen giving presentations on April 13 to make the final cut, according to Tourism & Economic Development Director Paige Read.

“Our competitors presented 3D printing manufacturing, aeroponic tower farming, craftsman custom furniture, retail, healthcare, consulting services, and multiple culinary delights,” Read said. “Each presentation was filled with vision, market data, financial planning and strategy … all 12 businesses should be in Culpeper, and I look forward to continuing to support our competitors and entrepreneurs.”

A panel of three judges scored each business on their written plan and pitch.

At the top, Graze to Griddle, an expansion project, won $20,000 plus prizes. Food truck owner Corey Ritchie said he was humbled to be part of the competition.