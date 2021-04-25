Graze to Griddle wins $20K grant from Culpeper Competes

Graze to Griddle, Culpeper Cheese Company, Libertas Integrative Health and PepBoba are the winners of Culpeper Competes, a nine-week entrepreneurship competition.
The Town of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development Department awarded $45,000 in grants and prizes to the local entrepreneurs either planning to open a shop downtown or looking to expand.
The Culpeper Competes competition was fierce with a dozen giving presentations on April 13 to make the final cut, according to Tourism & Economic Development Director Paige Read.
“Our competitors presented 3D printing manufacturing, aeroponic tower farming, craftsman custom furniture, retail, healthcare, consulting services, and multiple culinary delights,” Read said. “Each presentation was filled with vision, market data, financial planning and strategy … all 12 businesses should be in Culpeper, and I look forward to continuing to support our competitors and entrepreneurs.”
A panel of three judges scored each business on their written plan and pitch.
At the top, Graze to Griddle, an expansion project, won $20,000 plus prizes. Food truck owner Corey Ritchie said he was humbled to be part of the competition.
“Worth far more than the monetary value of winning, is the vote of confidence received from the judges of the competition who see our dedication for creating something very special for Culpeper,” Ritchie said. “We are excited to begin planning with them toward a permanent home for Graze to Griddle in Culpeper.”
Culpeper Cheese Company, a re-launch project formerly located on East Davis Street, won $10,000 plus prizes.
“Wow, Just Wow! I could not ‘brie’ happier,” said owner Jeffrey Mitchell. “With this grant, you ‘feta’ believe that cheese in Culpeper is ‘gouda!’ This is amazing—I am gobsmacked. I am looking forward to our return to the market and thinking about a big cheesy party.”
Libertas Integrative Health, an expansion project, won $7,500 plus prizes.
“The program provided an excellent, systematic approach to business planning and strategizing along with the tools and resources to implement and execute the business with a plan,” said Libertas Integrative Health owner Sarah Russell, a family nurse practitioner and wife of Culpeper Town Councilman Jon Russell.
She said she planned to use the grant to maximize IV therapies and add ionic foot detoxing to services offered.
PepBoba, a new project, won $5,000 plus prizes for its plan to open a specialty bubble tea and food shop, offering customers organic brews and small plates.
Entrepreneur Deborah Galan said participation in Culpeper Competes was very informative about how to start a new business. She said she would use the grant to start the paperwork and to buy materials to start PepBoba.
Culpeper Competes Program Director Megan Gray said it was an honor to guide and walk alongside the 12 competitors. The level of program engagement the past nine weeks was impressive, she said.
“The talent and passion of entrepreneurs in Culpeper gives hope to our communities’ future,” Gray said.
Another winner was Japreshia Clark, competitor for Pen 2 Paper. She impressed the judges so much she took home “Best Pitch” valued at $500.
“Whether it was the top prize winner or not, the information that was being provided for free over the eight weeks still gave me the foundation I needed to start my own business,” said Clark.
Partnering on the entrepreneur training program with Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development were Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, Germanna Community College, UVA Community Credit Union, Pepperberries, Charles Ryan Associates, Clark & Walker, Rapphannock Rapidan Regional Commission, First Heritage Mortgage and several downtown business owners. Topics covered were accounting, finance and credit, operations/legal and leadership, and sales/marketing and branding.
A $45,000 Community Business Launch grant from Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development enabled creation of Culpeper Competes. The town hopes to offer the contest again.