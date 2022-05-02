 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greater Piedmont Realtors teach local youth about fair housing

Members of Greater Piedmont REALTORS partnered in April, Fair Housing Month, with Boys & Girls Clubs in Madison and Fauquier to read books, talk about what “fair” means and reiterate the importance of everyone being treated equally when looking for a home.

Another Fair Housing Month program was held with teens that included a video, discussion about Fair Housing, the 12 protected classes in Virginia, and example scenarios of housing discrimination. Teens learned how REALTORS work hard to help build thriving neighborhoods and are committed Fair Housing standards, according to an association release.

Greater Piedmont REALTORS challenged youth to submit a poster that captured the theme “Fair Housing Is For Everyone,” and provided art supplies, and prizes. Nick from Madison and Neveah from Fauquier were winners, receiving a Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet.

“We were so excited about this project with the Boys & Girls Clubs to promote Fair Housing month. The kids’ enthusiasm about our visit and understanding of our purpose was a great way to educate and explain to young people how passionate REALTORS are about Fair Housing for everyone,” said GPR President Terrie Owens in a statement.

Greater Piedmont REALTORS is a trade association representing REALTORS in Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties.

