GREENE: The Delta variant is coming. Make sure it’s not coming for you.

COVID-19 case counts have been falling. Restrictions have been removed, and the public health emergency is winding down. Virginia’s COVID vaccine campaign has been a huge success. That has all been in the news, appropriately so, for the last two months.

The governor’s emergency order expired June 30, and the state health commissioner’s emergency restriction expires on July 25. Masks are no longer needed in most places, and life is returning toward normal.

This is all a good thing. The only problem is that case counts have started to rise again. Not huge numbers, but definitely up. In the last month, the average daily COVID new case count has more than doubled in the Piedmont and has tripled statewide.

Numbers of hospitalizations for COVID have risen abruptly as well. While some would blame this rise on loosening restrictions, there is another factor that is likely involved: the Delta variant of the COVID virus.

