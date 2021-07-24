GREENE: The Delta variant is coming. Make sure it’s not coming for you.

COVID-19 case counts have been falling. Restrictions have been removed, and the public health emergency is winding down. Virginia’s COVID vaccine campaign has been a huge success. That has all been in the news, appropriately so, for the last two months.
The governor’s emergency order expired June 30, and the state health commissioner’s emergency restriction expires on July 25. Masks are no longer needed in most places, and life is returning toward normal.
This is all a good thing. The only problem is that case counts have started to rise again. Not huge numbers, but definitely up. In the last month, the average daily COVID new case count has more than doubled in the Piedmont and has tripled statewide.
Numbers of hospitalizations for COVID have risen abruptly as well. While some would blame this rise on loosening restrictions, there is another factor that is likely involved: the Delta variant of the COVID virus.
What’s different about Delta? Is it resistant to the vaccines? Thankfully, the answer to that question seems to be “no.” Delta does, however, seem to be much more contagious than other variants of the virus. That means it spreads more easily between people, so it will be much more efficient at finding individuals who are susceptible, mostly those who have chosen not to be vaccinated. Delta is loose in Great Britain, and their case count has skyrocketed. We’d like that not to happen here.
What to do? Recognize that if you’re not vaccinated against COVID, this more-contagious virus is more likely to infect you, even if you’ve managed to avoid it thus far. If you catch it, and you have unvaccinated family or friends, you can pass it on. If those family or friends are elderly or infirm, they may have a bad time of it.
The solution is easy: Get the vaccine. You have three to choose from, and they’re widely available, from pharmacies, private doctors’ offices, and the Health Department (see rrhd.org orvaccines.gov or call 540/308-6072).
More than 4.5 million Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID. Of those, 81 have been hospitalized with COVID and 18 have died. Compare this to unvaccinated Virginians, of whom 6,900 have been hospitalized with COVID and 2,400 have died. Put another way, that’s 98 percent of the Virginians hospitalized with COVID. And 99 percent of those who died with it were … unvaccinated.
When a super-contagious version of this virus is coming on the scene is not the time to choose to be in the vulnerable group.
Make sure that when Delta comes, it’s not coming for you. Get your COVID vaccine now.
Dr. Colin Greene, a retired Army colonel, is acting director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and director of the Lord Fairfax Health District. The former serves residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.