GREENE: We can prevent deaths from COVID-19

COVID will cause empty chairs at Christmas dinner this year, dear ones missing from festive gatherings, and families suffering the loss of spouse, parent and livelihood. Experience proves that most COVID deaths can be prevented with vaccination, yet people continue to refuse it. As a physician, and as a Christian, this breaks my heart.

My earnest prayer is that those who have not yet received the COVID vaccine, and are eligible, would make the decision to protect themselves from severe disease and death, by accepting the vaccine that has already benefitted hundreds of millions of people. Those with health concerns should consult their own physicians, but nearly everyone age 5 and older should be able to safely receive this simple protection against a disease that is killing far too many of our neighbors.

We all want the best for our families. We work to give them the best we can; we plan for our children’s careers; we even buy life insurance to protect them financially. If we do all that, why would we not get a couple of shots to ensure we’ll still be around for them when this pandemic is over?