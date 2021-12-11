GREENE: We can prevent deaths from COVID-19

ALL too often recently, I have heard a story of somebody’s family member or friend who was hospitalized and died with COVID-19. Many of these people were in their 50s or younger. Doubtless some left spouses and children behind. The one consistent line in each sad tale: They were unvaccinated.
COVID deaths are mostly preventable with a vaccine.
The latest numbers are painfully clear. In the last three months, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, has counted 62 deaths from COVID-19. In the same period, Loudoun County—which has more than double our population—has counted 17.
Why are our residents dying from COVID at a rate many times higher than people in Loudoun?
Yes, on average, residents of Loudoun County may be slightly younger and rather wealthier than those south of U.S. 50, but this does not explain why we have about eight times Loudoun’s COVID death rate.
The answer is in plain sight. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 33% of the population aged 5 and older is unvaccinated—not even one shot—and in Loudoun that number is only 18%. We have nearly double Loudoun’s share of unvaccinated people. This is allowing the disease to spread and find those most vulnerable, and we are paying a very dear price for it.
COVID will cause empty chairs at Christmas dinner this year, dear ones missing from festive gatherings, and families suffering the loss of spouse, parent and livelihood. Experience proves that most COVID deaths can be prevented with vaccination, yet people continue to refuse it. As a physician, and as a Christian, this breaks my heart.
My earnest prayer is that those who have not yet received the COVID vaccine, and are eligible, would make the decision to protect themselves from severe disease and death, by accepting the vaccine that has already benefitted hundreds of millions of people. Those with health concerns should consult their own physicians, but nearly everyone age 5 and older should be able to safely receive this simple protection against a disease that is killing far too many of our neighbors.
We all want the best for our families. We work to give them the best we can; we plan for our children’s careers; we even buy life insurance to protect them financially. If we do all that, why would we not get a couple of shots to ensure we’ll still be around for them when this pandemic is over?
Let’s not allow COVID to cause more empty chairs at the table, and let’s not allow it to start the new year with more funerals. Make the choice to live. Please talk to your doctor about getting the vaccine, and if you’ve been vaccinated, about getting the booster.
Peace and joy to you this Christmas season, and good health and prosperity in the New Year.
Dr. Colin Greene, a retired Army colonel, is acting director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and director of the Lord Fairfax Health District. The former serves residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.