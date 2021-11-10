GREENE: Why are we vaccinating children against COVID?

Why, you may ask, are we now vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against the COVID-19 virus? You’ve probably heard that serious effects of the virus in young children are rare, and you have heard correctly. So why vaccinate?

I will answer by broadening the question: Why do we vaccinate children at all?

The answer is twofold: first, to protect children from disease, and second, to prevent children from spreading disease to others.

To protect young children we vaccinate them against a number of diseases that were once very common, and were capable of causing severe illness, disability, or death. While they are now extremely rare, they haven’t been wiped out, and we don’t want them back. Two examples:

Polio. In the 1950s there were between 10,000 and 20,000 cases per year of paralytic polio. This disease could leave a person requiring leg braces, or a wheelchair (as in the case of FDR), or an iron lung. Widespread vaccination eradicated it from the Western Hemisphere, but it still exists in parts of Asia and Africa. We vaccinate because we don’t want it back.