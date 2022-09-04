Groups to host Sept. 7 town hall on Culpeper’s future

Local landowners and a Who’s Who of regional, even national, conservation groups will gather Wednesday to ponder Culpeper County’s fast-approaching future.

Billed as “a discussion on the future of Culpeper,” the town hall in Stevensburg will focus on how big data centers and solar power plants will impact Culpeper’s landscape and economy.

The multi-county Piedmont Environmental Council, based in Warrenton, is among nine groups hosting the meeting, which will be held at Kildee Farms at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 19295 Batna Road in Stevensburg. The public is invited to attend.

The other hosts are the American Battlefield Trust, Brandy Station Foundation, Citizens for Responsible Solar, Culpeper Alliance for Balanced Growth, Culpeper Battlefield Tours, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, Friends of Culpeper Battlefields and Journey Through Hallowed Ground.

A number of data-center projects and utility-scale solar developments have recently won approval in Culpeper, and more are being proposed.

Andrew Gutowski, spokesman for the Culpeper Alliance for Balanced Growth, said power shortages in what he calls Northern Virginia’s “Data Center Alley” and the centers’ need for more land are driving such development to Culpeper.

“There are proposals for two utility-scale solar projects covering almost 3,000 acres of farmland, and over 3 million square of data-center projects proposed in Culpeper,” Gutowski said. “The land-use issues extend beyond the actual footprint of these projects.”

The electrical power and transmission lines such projects will need will have a huge impact on the county’s rural landscape, he said.

“There are other issues surrounding these projects that our elected officials and the citizens of Culpeper need to fully discuss, especially as we’re updating the county’s Comprehensive Plan,” Gutowski said. “This town hall will give us a chance to do so.”

One set of data centers for Amazon, to be built next to historic Salubria on State Route 3 near Stevensburg, will affect part of the planned Culpeper Battlefields State Park, which has been approved by the Virginia General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The data centers will be clearly visible from Hansbrough’s Ridge, a portion of the park that will include the largest set of Union army encampment sites to be preserved in the nation.

Slated to open July 1, 2024, the state park will encompass 1,700 acres on Culpeper’s Civil War battlefields of Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station, as well as part of Hansbrough’s Ridge.

The Greenwood Solar plant planned near Stevensburg won’t be adjacent to the state park, but it will be part of the landscape around it, the Piedmont Environmental Council has said

Greenwood’s development would impact the rural and historic setting that tourists and visitors would come to experience, PEC said.

Dominion Energy, the utility serving data centers in Loudoun County—the industry’s global hub—revealed in July that it can’t deliver electricity to as many new data centers as developers had thought, Bisnow.com reported last month.

Caused by insufficient transmission infrastructure, the surprise delays could last until 2026 and hurt hundreds of millions of dollars in real-estate investments near Ashburn and Sterling, which carry a majority of internet traffic in the top U.S. data-center market, the real-estate news site said.

Developers may be stuck with their losses as Dominion backtracks on previous assurances to them, Bisnow said. Developers and tenants are re-examining their deals and redirecting investments away from Data Center Alley’s heart to other submarkets, which include Culpeper, Fauquier and Prince William counties, according to Bisnow and a knowledgeable real-estate expert.

The data-center industry has been exploding in Prince William County, which may soon challenge Loudoun as the world’s biggest concentration of such facilities, InsideNova.com reports.

Prince William is weighing policy changes that will determine the industry’s future locally. Officials may expand the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district along transmission lines, the news site said.

Prince William recently released a report estimating that by 2035, without land-use changes, it could run out of sites to meet industry demand, InsideNova reported.