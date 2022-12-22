 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Grymes students focus on kindness with Giving Tree

  • 0

Grymes Memorial School recently held its Annual Giving Tree Assembly with a special focus on spreading kindness around the Orange community.

The local private school stands on its four character pillars of honor, respect, responsibility, and kindness. Each year, Grymes students work to develop one of these traits, according to a school release.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the focus is kindness, exemplified during the recent assembly. In this tradition, Grymes students collected toys for children in the community and placed them under a Christmas tree.

The spirit of the event is always joyful, with each student and faculty member donning a Santa hat for the occasion while carols and seasonal music play in the background, the release stated.

After the assembly, the Community Service Committee of Grymes' Student Leadership Council collected the gifts and delivered them by school bus to the Orange County Children's Toy Box to be distributed to those in need.

People are also reading…

“The teachers and administrators at Grymes are always amazed by the efforts of the school's student body, and just as proud of their character development as any of their academic achievements,” the release stated.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Germanna holds fall commencement

Germanna holds fall commencement

Four hundred and forty-one graduates received 802 degrees and certificates at Germanna Community College’s fall commencement ceremony, which t…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Gambia syrup scandal: MP's target Indian pharma group over child deaths

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert