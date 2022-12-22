Grymes students focus on kindness with Giving Tree

Grymes Memorial School recently held its Annual Giving Tree Assembly with a special focus on spreading kindness around the Orange community.

The local private school stands on its four character pillars of honor, respect, responsibility, and kindness. Each year, Grymes students work to develop one of these traits, according to a school release.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the focus is kindness, exemplified during the recent assembly. In this tradition, Grymes students collected toys for children in the community and placed them under a Christmas tree.

The spirit of the event is always joyful, with each student and faculty member donning a Santa hat for the occasion while carols and seasonal music play in the background, the release stated.

After the assembly, the Community Service Committee of Grymes' Student Leadership Council collected the gifts and delivered them by school bus to the Orange County Children's Toy Box to be distributed to those in need.

“The teachers and administrators at Grymes are always amazed by the efforts of the school's student body, and just as proud of their character development as any of their academic achievements,” the release stated.