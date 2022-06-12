Gunshots, horseflesh stir visitors' imagination on Brandy Station anniversary

The thudding of horses’ hooves and the crack of pistol shots sounded across the fields of Brandy Station one day last week, pale echoes of the cacophony heard there 159 years earlier.

On Thursday, re-enactors’ demonstration of cavalry tactics moved visitors to visualize the sights and noises of June 9, 1863’s Battle of Brandy Station.

“It’s just mayhem, it’s just chaos,” interpreter Tracy Bar told people about the close-quarters fighting atop Fleetwood Hill, heart of the sprawling Culpeper County battlefield. “As you’re charging, it’s men swinging sabers, firing pistols, bodies flying against one another.

“Horses are afraid of pretty much everything,” he told a boy and his mom. “... So how do you make horses charge into a line of battle, with so much noise, being shot at, other horses coming right at you? It’s just amazing to me that you could make these horses obey you in such a chaotic situation. And many times, they couldn’t.”

That vivid description was but one bit of the tapestry woven by Baer and seven other historians with Culpeper Battlefield Guides LLC as they hosted visitors at Fleetwood, Cunningham Farm and near St. James Church’s ruins between noon and 2 p.m. on the battle’s anniversary. Pop-up tents sheltered people at the former two sites, and shade trees provided relief from the sun at the latter place as the interpreters held forth.

It was cooler than on the day of battle 15-plus decades before. A steady breeze kept folks comfortable and made tall grasses wave, stretching to the horizon.

But everyone snapped to attention when three Union troopers’ mounts galloped after two Confederate riders near the church site, pursuing them down one long slope, across a creek and up a rise.

Here was a glimmer of the past, the action that made hallowed ground of these Culpeper County farm fields. This was the stuff for which some 50 people, from grandparents to young lads, had turned out.

Michael Lentz of Chambersburg, Pa., said he was very excited to be present for the anniversary events. This, after all, was the turf of the largest cavalry engagement in American history, involving 18,456 horsemen.

“Brandy Station was a defining moment in the Civil War, when the Union cavalry demonstrated they were up to the task and could take (Confederate commander) J.E.B. Stuart on,” Lentz said. “Brandy Station made the Union cavalry.”

Lentz, a former legislative staff with a history degree, was being tested Thursday to become an interpreter approved by Culpeper’s new guide service, which is modeled after the renowned Gettysburg’s Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides, founded in 1916. A cadre of Gettysburg guides created the service to help people explore Brandy Station and Culpeper County’s many other Civil War sites.

For Lentz and his comrades, the two battles are deeply intertwined.

Brandy Station, a battle that caught Stuart by surprise, was the start of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg campaign, his army’s second invasion of the North.

“There are a lot of through lines between Brandy Station and Gettysburg,” Lentz said in an interview Thursday afternoon. “Brandy was the very beginning of a nearly two-month campaign. J.E.B. Stuart was criticized in the press severely. Historians still argue about his role and how what happened in Brandy and Gettysburg affected the outcome of the war.”

That morning, Lentz passed his test, proctored by veteran Gettysburg guide Chris Army. To do so, he created an information-rich, three-hour guided tour at Brandy Station and presented it to Army, another prospective guide, Donald Vandergriff of Woodbridge, and his grandson.

Devin Verhagen, 13, admitted that he wasn’t into history until this year.

“I didn’t really care until I took civics, and started learning about wars and the Constitution,” he said. “And now I think it’s really interesting.”

Roaming the battlefield, Devin was glad to be missing school. “I’m learning a lot more than I would be there,” he said.

At Cunningham Farm, part of an antebellum plantation on Beverly Ford Road beyond Culpeper Regional Airport, guide Jasan Hileman greeted the afternoon’s first visitors and oriented them in the landscape, stretching across the Rappahannock River into Fauquier County.

Holding up a three-ring binder full of maps, photos and artwork, he pointed toward one sketch, describing the Anaconda Plan devised by Union Gen. Winfield Scott at the war’s outset.

“Scott came up with a good plan, to encircle and constrict the Confederate states,” Hileman said. “It just took four years for the Union armies to be able to carry out.”

An hour later, at a gravel circle off State Route 676, Confederate cavalry officer Steve Dunn welcomed people as they arrived to see some horsemanship. With him was his grandson, Blake, astride a gray horse named Ghost. His grandpa rode Annabelle, a Tennessee Walker.

Moving at a walk, the man, boy and their mounts set off across a field and over a stream toward the north. Up a hill far into the next field, and out of sight, they met three Union horsemen and, together, created some drama. Pistol shots echoed through the air, and rifles were drawn from their scabbards.

The Union cavalrymen chased the Confederates downslope, back across the creek and up the ridge, reaching a full gallop by the time they reached the circle near the William Payne monument.

To appreciate this battlefield’s size and the speed with which fighting flowed from one place to the next, turns out there is nothing like seeing men on horseback, moving at a fast clip.

The re-enactors crossed where Union Gen. John Buford, later a hero of the first day’s fighting at Gettysburg, sent a desperate charge against a Confederate battery firing on his troops from the high ground around St. James Church. The Union horsemen overran those guns before being thrown back.

Thursday’s gathering at Brandy Station was the largest there since 2017, when the American Battlefield Trust held a family-friend “Generations” event at Fleetwood Hill with about 80 horses and 300 spectators.

All three sites interpreted by the guides and the re-enactors during Thursday’s commemoration are part of the trust’s preserved acreage at Brandy Station, which is destined to become part of Culpeper Battlefields State Park in 2024.

Culpeper Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.

