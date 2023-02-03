Three area firefighters suffered minor injuries battling an intense, early morning blaze Friday that gutted one side of a two-story, circa 1895, duplex just steps from the courthouse in downtown Culpeper—and the fire station.

At 4:30 a.m. Feb. 3, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1 was dispatched for the house fire at 106 N. West St.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was actively burning on the right side of the brick duplex owned by former Vice Mayor Bobby Ryan, located at the intersection with West Davis Street.

Ryan lives on the left side of the duplex that has long been in his family.

He said in a phone call Friday the smoke detector in his residence woke him up as the smoke from the fire traveled into their living space.

"I thought, I better get out of here," Ryan said.

His daughter resides on the side of the duplex where the fire originated. She was not at home.

"Thank God—because she would have slept right through it," the former vice mayor said.

He said he couldn't find anything on fire in his house so Ryan got his wife and they walked downstairs. The couple walked outside onto the front porch to see the other side of the porch engulfed in flames, he said.

"I am alright," said Ryan, "a little depressed."

The fire destroyed the right side residence of the duplex, and has displaced the Ryans from their longtime home. The couple, in their 70s, will stay with family as damages are assessed. Ryan said he has no idea what started the fire.

Co. 1 Deputy Chief Junior Perryman said the cause is undetermined. All firefighters were released from the scene by 11 a.m. Friday, he said.

There were initial reports that people were trapped in the fire, according to a release Friday afternoon from the fire department, also located on West Davis Street.

Fire was showing from multiple doors and windows on both floors in the home as firefighters got on the scene.

Co. 12, Chief 1 and Town PD were the first to arrive, quickly ensuring that residents on the other side of the duplex were out of their house.

Residents of the house on fire were determined to be out of town, according to a release.

Upon arrival of Engine 1, an aggressive interior fire attack was initiated, quickly knocking down the bulk of the blaze, the release stated.

With the help of surrounding fire companies, crews continued to attack fire that had spread throughout the structure.

Being that the building is nearly 130-years-old, there were hidden voids in the structure the fire traveled through, the release stated. Some of these areas were difficult to reach until power was cut to a transmission line in front of the address.

At that time, Tower 1 got into a position to provide an elevated work space to the roof and second floor. The fire was successfully kept to one half of the duplex. No civilians were injured.

Perryman said it was excellent teamwork under tough conditions.

The firefighters with minor injuries were transported to UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center and treated and released.

Helping at the scene were fire and rescue crews from Culpeper County Emergency Services, Brandy Station, Salem, Little Fork, Reva, Rapidan, Remington, Lois, Culpeper PD and town government.

Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. grew up a block away from the Ryans on West Street. He said he was shocked to arrive a few hours later and see his dear friend's home destroyed.

Everyone was lucky to make it out, Reaves said, complementing firefighters on a quick and coordinated response.

The mayor told citizens to support their volunteer fire companies.

"These guys don't get paid nothing," Reaves said. "Please give them donations."