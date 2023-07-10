The fun, hands-on summer camp at SPARK Culpeper launches today at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The camp exists to provide a safe and engaging space for all kids of in the community, according to a release from co-coordinator David Shang.

“In an increasingly chaotic world, SPARK aims to extend social, academic, and emotional support to the youth and families of Culpeper,” he said. “SPARK helps children stay involved academically and prevent the ‘summer slide” while giving them a chance to socialize with other kids.”

SPARK is an extension of PACT, a free tutoring program that closely with families to provide academic and socio-emotional support for campers. Educators from Farmington Elementary School, Epiphany Catholic School and Floyd T. Binns Middle School will teach and lead groups to support academic and social-emotional flourishing for our youth, according to the release.

The central location at Culpeper Baptist Church, located on South West Street, will allow families to access and partner with many local businesses and organizations to inspire youth.

SPARK Culpeper is open to children who have completed K-8th. Camp will meet from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with weekly sessions running July 10-July 20. The fee is $25 per child per week with full scholarships available

SPARK Culpeper includes dinner, academically focused projects, social-time and group games along with weekly attractions of bouncy houses, water games, speakers and more. Special activities will include a pottery demo, Mexican culture and food demo, Earthquest birds of prey presentation, an art demo with Wild Lines and a presentation and food demo on Palestinian culture and a yoga class. Thursdays are water days/slip and slide.

Culpeper Baptist Church funds the program with local donations. See sparkculpeper.org and spark_culpeper @Facebook.