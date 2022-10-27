Harvest of sweet potatoes, peanuts and cotton is plentiful at Carver Center

RAPIDAN—A bustle of activity animated fields in the shadow of Cedar Mountain Saturday while the fall sunshine smiled upon 30 or so volunteers harvesting sweet potatoes, peanuts and cotton at Culpeper County’s Carver Center.

Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont, a group incorporating members from Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, grew the crops in honor of George Washington Carver, the namesake of the regional high school—now the Carver Center—that served African American high school students from the same four counties during segregation.

“George Washington Carver made it his life work to study these crops,” MVFP volunteer Sheila Jackson told the harvesters on Saturday. “People think of him as the peanut man, but he worked a lot with sweet potatoes and cotton, too.”

Jackson used a pitchfork to demonstrate how a peanut plant should be gently loosened from the earth and lifted to reveal its wealth of nuts in the plant’s root system.

Nine-year-old Drew Stephens accepted the challenge to lift the next plant using the pitchfork, carefully digging around under Jackson’s supervision until his brother, 12-year-old Shawn, and sister, Savannah, 8, jumped in and helped pull the plant out of the ground.

“It’s really cool to see the peanuts,” Shawn said, as the black soil fell away from the light brown shells. The three young people traveled all the way from Maryland to help with Saturday’s farm work.

MVFP board member Sarah Morton expressed satisfaction as she watched the group of adults mixed with children working the soil.

Morton, who is also director of workforce development for Virginia Career Works, said the youngsters are critical for farming.

“These kids are the next generation of the agrarian workforce,” Morton said. “Seeing them out here learning about growing and harvesting peanuts, sweet potatoes and cotton creates a community of unity.”

Morton said the Minority Farmers group recently won a $25,000 grant from the PATH Foundation to help the nonprofit agricultural group in its community-building efforts.

“We’ll be working with Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlottesville to directly source holiday boxes from local farmers here in just a couple weeks,” she said. “We already work with Empowering Culpeper to distribute food grown by our farmers to those in need through their monthly distributions.”

Morton explained that the volunteers helping with Saturday’s harvest would be invited to take home a portion of the food.

“But the rest will go to local food banks or the free clinic,” she said.

Cotton, not a simple crop to grow this far north, was thriving at the Carver Center, with bright white puffs dotting rows of brown bushes.

Jackson selected several stems decorated by cotton pods and presented them to several Carver alums—Marlene Ware, Jane Pollard and Charlotte Carpenter.

“This is a gift to the museum from the Minority Farmers, in honor of Dr. Carver,” Jackson said. “I hope you can turn it into a display to teach people about what he did to help farmers with crop rotation, putting nitrogen back into the soil by growing sweet potatoes and then peanuts and then cotton.”

Jackson said the MVFP harvest event, the second year it’s been done and the continuation of what they hope will become an annual tradition, yielded more than 458 pounds of sweet potatoes and 95 pounds of peanuts.

“It was a great success!” Jackson said. “Thank you to all who helped in any way!”

For more information see mvfpva.org, or gwcrhsaa.org.