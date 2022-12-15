Haymarket team wins robotics competition in Orange

A group of students from Battlefield High School in Haymarket won a qualifying event for the FIRST Tech Challenge in Orange over the weekend.

Known as ILITE-The Legacy, the team became the event’s champion after a one day tournament held at Orange County High School on Dec. 10. This was the fourth season that the team had competed in qualifying events for the FIRST Tech challenge since their rookie year in 2019. The first team came together in 2006 through an after-school engineering club and has competed in robotics competitions ever since.

In addition to winning the tournament, Legacy also won the award for best design.

Members of The Legacy expressed elation at their win and cited a combination of the design of their robot named “Julia” as well as their game-winning strategy. According to team members the creation of “Julia” began in September when they began brainstorming how the robot would function. The end result became a robot with a retractable claw that would grab objects.

The tournament format involved teams guiding their robots to pick up cups that could be placed on poles. Four teams would pit their robots against one another to run the circuits of poles in order to gain the most points for the win.

The teams make their way through three brackets of competition before the finals begin. At the finals the top four teams are chosen and get to pick two teams to form an alliance going into the finals. This can result in some of the top teams forming alliances allowing other teams to move up.

“I always love these tournaments, these kids show such ingenuity and innovation,” said Scott Turnbull, executive director for FIRST Chesapeake. “Everyone of these teams is a mini start-up, marketing, building the robot, branding, prototyping, they’re doing it. They are absolutely the future of this country in start-ups and business.”

According to Turnbull this year’s qualifier in Orange was slightly larger than last year’s tournament which was conducted remotely due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Turnbull went on to explain that this event had over 40 teams, which was the typical amount of teams for this event prior to the pandemic.

In addition to The Legacy moving on to the next round of competition, two other teams also qualified. Those teams are FROGbots from Gainesville, which also won the tournament’s Inspire Award and Herndon’s Robo Troopers, which came in second place for the Inspire Award.

Some other teams were awarded for their innovation, ingenuity and teamwork. The awards were decided not just based on the performance of the teams, but also through interviews the judges conducted with the teams prior to the competition. Here are some of those winners:

The Winning Alliance Award for 1st Team Selected was won by the Circuit Breakers from Aldie, Virginia. The team also won the Control Award sponsored by Arm, Inc.

The Winning Alliance Award for 2nd Team Selected was won by Nth Degree from Clifton, Virginia. They also won the Connect Award.

The Think Award was won by Q-Tech from Gaithersburg, Maryland

The Innovate Award sponsored by Raytheon Technologies was won by TimberX from Woodberry Forest, Virginia

The Motivate Award was won by SpiderBits from Laurel, Maryland.

The Judges’ Choice Award was won by the Falls Church High School Cubwires.

The event’s master of ceremonies, Spencer Gray, said he and his family have participated in the event for over 10 years.

Gray spoke about encouraging others to participate in the robotics events and how they could join in. “Reach out to your local teams of engineering in your communities if you have kids that are interested in the event. It’s not very expensive to get these teams started, they can express interest to local engineers and teachers. Go to our website and say you want to start a team, it’s as easy as that.”

As for ILITE-The Legacy, the team does not plan to rest on its laurels and plans to make many improvements to “Julia” before it competes in the championship tournament.

The winning teams will go on to compete in the FIRST Chesapeake FIRST Tech Challenge Championship which is scheduled to take place in Severn, Maryland on Feb.11.