'He stuck up for us'—Bryce Reeves announces reelection bid to Va. State Senate

Virginia State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, announced his bid for reelection to a fourth term Monday night in Culpeper to an enthusiastic crowd gathered at Beer Hound Brewery.

There to support him were Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, Del. Nick Freitas, Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls and Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird, along with members of the Culpeper and Orange County Republican Committees.

Attorney General Jason Miyares was supposed to attend, Reeves said, but was called away to meet with the UVA chancellor in the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting. Reeves said a prayer asking God be with the UVA family, all the parents worrying about their children, those close and far.

“We just ask you be with the families of the victims, ease their pain and bring swift justice in this case,” said Reeves, a former narcotics detective and Army Ranger.

Now that the midterms are over, competing campaigns are gearing up for November 2023, including representation of the new State Senate District 28, spanning all Culpeper, Greene, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier.

Virginia Public Access Project rates the district as “strong Republican” and no Democrats have come forward to run in the 28th.

Reeves has represented the area as a Republican for the past 11 years and has strong local support. He will face a primary election next year, however, as another local Republican has stepped up to challenge Reeves—Orange County Public Schools fourth grade teacher Michael Allers.

On his campaign web site, Allers states, “I am seeking election to the 28th State Senate District to author legislation that makes Virginia safer, to oversee government spending and taxes to promote Virginia’s prosperity, and to rebuild Virginia’s public school system so all children can receive nonpareil educational opportunities designed to propel them into limitless future endeavors.”

Allers, of Ruckersville, teaches at Gordon-Barbour Elementary School in Gordonsville, and is a former police officer with NYPD. He has been actively campaigning throughout the district as a Trump-aligned candidate.

“Congratulations and welcome back President Trump!” Allers for Virginia Senate posted on Facebook after the former president’s election announcement Tuesday. “Thank you for fighting for the working people of this nation—we have your back—ALWAYS. Virginia will unite around our President, stand for our Flag, kneel for the cross, and we will Make America Great Again, Again!”

Allers will host his campaign kick-off at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3, at the Blue Ridge Café along U.S Route 29 in Ruckersville. Conservative morning talk radio host Joe Thomas will emcee the event.

Conservative talk radio host John Fredericks emceed Reeves’ kick-off event, referring to the contest from Allers as, “Ridiculous primary races brought for no reason.” Fredericks said there is no reason to challenge Bryce Reeves for his senate seat.

“He’s voted 100% our way, he’s never wavered on anything we believe in and he’s a fighter, so to me, this primary challenge is a complete joke…Why do we have to waste money in a primary when he has to go up against a Democratic machine?”

Fredericks mentioned Mar-A-Lago and Trump’s announcement on Tuesday.

“Whenever Trump’s done anything, you know who’s been there for him? Bryce Reeves. Right down the line,” he said to applause from the crowd, and Reeves.

Allers said in a phone call Wednesday that nobody owns the state senate seat, that it belongs to the people.

“The sheer arrogance of thinking you shouldn’t be challenged is ridiculous,” said Allers, who prior to working at GBES was principal at Madison Primary School for seven years.

“These folks take it for granted that they are supposed to win because they’ve been in office so long.” That’s what’s wrong with Richmond, he said.

The fourth grade teacher said there is no better person for the job right now than him, considering his experience with public education. Allers, referencing the Republican establishment, noted Reeves lost in the congressional primary earlier this year, stating he’s not as popular as he thinks.

“This is the establishment thinking, the audacity of the common man, a teacher, to challenge someone—where do you get off? I’m as entitled to run for this district as he is,” Allers said, claiming his service to education has had broader reach in the area than Reeves during his three terms in office.

Reeves at his kickoff addressed Republican losses in last week’s midterm.

“I think people were shocked that there wasn’t a red wave, but I wasn’t,” the state senator said.

American government has become about Democrat and Republican “super majorities,” Reeves said. “Our country is at even greater divide.”

Virginia is purple, he said.

“If you look at how close we are and how close we resemble Congress right now. It’s a challenge,” Reeves told supporters.

Like the settlers at Jamestown, people want their life to be easier, better and safer, he said.

“Right now, none of those are happening. We can blame Washington or we can look at ourselves and say what are we doing besides throwing stones at each other to get things done?” Reeves said.

“It’s about doing the right thing no matter you race party or creed. We need leadership to understand that process. I have been able to do that, folks,” the incumbent said.

Reeves touted his legislation securing benefits for retired veterans, support for small businesses and focus on education.

“We are falling farther and farther behind, all the STEM, SOL requirements, lowest common denominator—where has that gotten us?” Reeves said, noting the many other countries outperforming the U.S. for education outcomes.

“It’s broken. Money is not going to solve all those issues. We can’t just keep feeding the machine.”

Sheriff Jenkins offered “unwavering support” for Reeves, an auxiliary deputy with the CCSO.

“We’re all here for one reason, and that’s to help Bryce kick things off quickly, get the primary opponent out of the way, and move on and not spend too much time, money and effort on something that’s not necessary to just keep a good guy in office,” said Jenkins.

The local sheriff, somewhat nationally known for his conservative views on immigration, mentioned several times at the Reeves’ campaign event the need for “fighters” in the party.

“We in Virginia have set the base for the rest of the country looking to see how to bring things back in the right direction…We have a president in office and an administration that has completely turned its back on the American citizens. We have open borders, we have human trafficking, guns, you name it, coming every day across the border in communities just like this and it is here in our community and all around us.”

Jenkins added, “That is Joe Biden’s America. At the local level, we have to have people who are willing to fight to do what’s right, stand by our Constitution and never back down.” Reeves will do that, the sheriff said.

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, also reflected on the midterm in his remarks supporting Reeves.

“Everybody [and] their brother had an idea about what we should have done different…typical of every election cycle,” Freitas sad, adding, “No matter what the election cycle—character and honor matters…Don’t just tell me who you support as a conservative voter, tell me what you believe and why…something that motivated you to do this other than the quest to be in political office.”

Reeves has consistently worked to pass legislation “ensuring that in Virginia parents have the fundamental right to the welfare and upbringing of their children,” Freitas said. Reeves has kept his word, he added.

“He did what he said he was going to do. Any number of deals he could have cut, taken a walk, he did the opposite. He stood up for what he believes, he stuck up for us,” Freitas said.

The local delegate said he has nothing against Allers personally.

“But why? It’s a little bit frustrating—why are you doing it? When we have someone who is doing what we are asking them to do and when you go after someone like that when they’ve proven themselves what you’ve demonstrated for you, it’s about power, it’s about a particular opportunity, but don’t tell me it’s about the principles—you already have that,” Freitas said.

Reeves said he would continue to advocate for investment in technical education and law enforcement as well as the foster care system.

“For the last 11 years, I have worked, toiled, done everything I can to do the right thing,” Reeve said. “We serve you all and listen to what you say. We will work like a dog to get it there.”

The state senator said he has been studying Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, and how he brought the country back together after the Civil War. Reeves quoted Lincoln’s 1861 inaugural address in seeming to call for unity.

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battle-field, and patriot grave, to every living heart and hearthstone, all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”