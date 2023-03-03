A local health-focused consortium wants to hear from the public about issues they feel are important to community wellness and wellbeing in 2023, three years into a global pandemic.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District on Thursday announced its Community Health Needs Assessment, in the waning days of COVID-19, which has dominated health resources since 2020.

The assessment will combine online survey results with feedback from public listening sessions around the area this month to determine priorities for people who live and work in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

The assessment was last conducted in 2020 during COVID without in-person listening sessions, as people distanced themselves.

Steps toward responding to local health needs based on data from three years ago got interrupted by the pandemic.

COVID response and recovery has been the local health district’s priority over the last few years, confirmed April Achter, population health coordinator for Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, on Friday.

The health district recently reviewed the 2020 Community Health Assessment and chose three priorities for focus based on the results, she said.

“Substance use and abuse, COVID and gun violence. RRHD has worked to increase the amount of Narcan available in the community.”

So far this year, RRHD has given out over 200 doses of the device that brings people back from drug overdoses.

“We have worked to educate and provide tools (trigger locks) for the safe storage of weapons, and we continue our COVID response with a focus on populations that were disproportionately impacted,” Achter said.

“For example, we have funded community health workers in our local free clinics as well as one veterans organization.”

According to the Friday weekly update from the local health district, respiratory illnesses, including COVID, continue to decrease in the community.

In RRHD staffing news, Health Director Dr. Trice Gravatte is no longer in that position. His last day on the job was this week, Achter stated. Gravatte started as the health director on Feb. 1, 2022. They will be announcing an acting director to replace him soon, she said.

The 2023 assessment is part of an ongoing community health improvement process to engage the community and collect real-world information, according to a release from RRHD. Questions in the survey will focus on factors affecting health — environmental, social and sociocultural influences.

Partners include Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Fauquier Health, PATH Foundation, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services and UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center.

UVA Community Health spokesperson Annya Soucy said in an email Friday that Culpeper Medical Center is proud to provide quality care to the community.

“The Community Health Needs Assessment is a way for us to partner with organizations across the region to address the most pressing health related needs,” she said.

For the 2020 assessment, UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center focused on identified priority areas of mental and behavioral health, and wellness and obesity, according to Soucy.

“During that time, we committed to providing behavioral and mental health education and drug intervention services, as well as community screenings and wellness education regarding obesity related risk factors."

The local hospital looks forward to hearing from the community and working with local partners on future initiatives, Soucy said.

This is an important opportunity to get the community involved and give all residents and stakeholders a voice, said Fauquier Health spokesperson Sarah Cubbage in an email announcing the assessment.

Data from the survey and listening sessions will enable the community to stay informed and look for areas of opportunity in which to perform better, she said.

Feedback from residents, commuters, health partners, stakeholders and local statistics will be analyzed to create a community-centered and data-driven approach to identify community health concerns and future strategies. Partners will use the data to plan, develop best practices, collaborate and advocate, according to the health district.

“We hope to see you there as we share what is most important to making our area a healthy place to live, work, play and grow,” stated PATH Foundation in an assessment announcement Thursday.

PATH and Culpeper Wellness Foundations, since and during COVID, have continued charitable giving in the five counties in support of health and wellness. A new recreation center, in addition, opened on Lover's Lane and officials say it is accessible to all, regardless of income level.

Currently under discussion around the community is a 2022 Youth Risk Behavior survey given to over 3,000 middle and high school students by Culpeper County Public Schools, providing a view of student health during COVID.

Of those surveyed, 16% said they did not eat fruit and 14% did not eat vegetables. More than 20% of 7-12th grade Culpeper students said they did not drink soda, 4% said they did not drink plain water, and more than 37% said they did not drink milk.

Only 19% of local students said they did not eat fast food and 26% reported eating breakfast everyday. More than a quarter of students, 26.3%, responded they were physically active for at least 60 minutes per seven days/week.

Nearly 14% of students said they exercise daily to strengthen their muscles while almost 42% said they watch three or more hours of TV on an average school day. Nearly 59% admitted being on computer screens or phones for videos, social media and gaming three or more hours per day.

Students who played on at least one sports team was 45.1%, while only a quarter of students reported getting eight or more hours of sleep on an average school night.

More than half, 52.5% of students, said they needed to lose weight.

For the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment done by RRHD, 809 community residents from the five counties completed the virtual survey.

Respondents were mostly white, female, middle aged (35-64), and at the upper income level, according to the final report by Community Health Solutions in September of that year.

In the online survey three years ago, 21% reported they or a family member had lost a job due to the pandemic and eight people reported they or an immediate family member had lost housing.

Among the most identified personal difficulties were keeping good mental health, feeling lonely or isolated from others and keeping good physical health during the pandemic.

The leading neighborhood and community needs in 2020 were affordable housing, jobs/healthy economy and an environment more welcoming of diversity. The leading health care service needs, according to the assessment, were affordable health insurance, mental health services and healthcare for the uninsured or underinsured.

Survey respondents asked for after-school programs, more public transportation and aging services. The elderly population was mentioned by most respondents as the group needing help obtaining better health. Other vulnerable populations included low income, children, minority populations and people with behavioral health concerns.

Commonly mentioned ideas for promoting better health in the 2020 assessment included community and social services, healthcare services, supports for children, supports for healthy lifestyles and supports for people with disabilities.