Health district offers free flu shots in Brandy Station, Madison and Warrenton

Separately, on Friday, Kartchner highlighted an article published that day in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

It noted the finding that widespread adoption of measures to combat SARS-CoV-2, such as school closures, social distancing and mask wearing, led to a sharp decline in the circulation of the influenza virus this spring in the United States, Kartchner wrote.

The article also noted that countries in the Southern Hemisphere which have their flu season during the summer have seen virtually no influenza circulating this season, he said.

“There may be other reasons for this sharp decline, but it is certainly reasonable to assume that the steps taken to prevent COVID-19 infections would have a similar effect on influenza transmission,” Kartchner wrote in an email to area residents. “This finding has implications for the upcoming flu season here in the United States.

“There has been a worry that the combination of flu and COVID-19 would tax the health-care system even more than it was this past March and April. This article sheds a hopeful light on this issue; that we may have a very light flu season,” he added. “Even so, I still urge everyone to receive their flu shot soon so the season will be even lighter.”