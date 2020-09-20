Health district offers free flu shots in Brandy Station, Madison and Warrenton

Fall is just around the corner, and so is the advent of flu season. So now’s the time to get vaccinated against the winter scourge.
To make that easier and safer, the Rappahannock‐Rapidan Health District will offer free flu shots at three sites this October, all as drive-through events to ensure public-health safety given the COVID-19 crisis.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the single best way to protect against the flu, and is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the district said Thursday in a statement.
The agency, which serves five Culpeper-area counties, will conduct public health emergency exercises on these dates:
• Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Madison Volunteer Fire Department, 1223 N. Main St., Madison.
• Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton.
• Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station.
Each event offers free, quadrivalent flu vaccines (which cover four types of flu) to residents ages 3 and up, from the convenience of their vehicle, the district said.
Because vaccine supplies are limited, shots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until 7 p.m. or until the supply vaccine runs out. Please wear a mask and short-sleeved shirt or sleeves that roll up for easy access to your upper arm.
The purpose of the exercises is to simulate a mass vaccination in which the health department and local agencies would work together so residents could be vaccinated efficiently during an emergency, the district said.
Rappahannock‐Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help health department staff.
The flu vaccine will be provided by the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Preparedness.
“Getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever,” RRHD Director Wade Kartchner said in a statement. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 will likely continue into the fall and winter and may overlap with the flu season. With the possibility of both viruses being in our communities at the same time, it is vital that everyone age 6 months or older get their yearly flu shot.”
“Other prevention measures include practicing good hygiene by frequently washing your hands or using alcohol‐based sanitizers when water is unavailable,” Dr. Kartchner said. “Always cover your cough and sneezes, stay at home when you are sick, and limit your contact with others who are sick.”
Over the past decade, the CDC estimates that each year, influenza has caused 9 to 45 million illnesses, 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 to 61,000 deaths.
Separately, on Friday, Kartchner highlighted an article published that day in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
It noted the finding that widespread adoption of measures to combat SARS-CoV-2, such as school closures, social distancing and mask wearing, led to a sharp decline in the circulation of the influenza virus this spring in the United States, Kartchner wrote.
The article also noted that countries in the Southern Hemisphere which have their flu season during the summer have seen virtually no influenza circulating this season, he said.
“There may be other reasons for this sharp decline, but it is certainly reasonable to assume that the steps taken to prevent COVID-19 infections would have a similar effect on influenza transmission,” Kartchner wrote in an email to area residents. “This finding has implications for the upcoming flu season here in the United States.
“There has been a worry that the combination of flu and COVID-19 would tax the health-care system even more than it was this past March and April. This article sheds a hopeful light on this issue; that we may have a very light flu season,” he added. “Even so, I still urge everyone to receive their flu shot soon so the season will be even lighter.”
To learn more about the flu, visit vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/influenza-flu-in-virginia or flu.gov.
For more details about the Rappahannock‐Rapidan Health District, see www.rrhd.org.
540/825-0773
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.