Heart-stopping stunts, precision flying at Culpeper Air Fest this Saturday

Once again, the skies over Culpeper County will roar with the thunder of historic and high-performance aircraft on Saturday, Oct. 8, during 2022's Culpeper Air Fest.

The free, expanded program promises fun for the whole family, with some of the nation’s best pilots performing heart-stopping stunts and precision flying.

The Air Fest STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program is returning bigger and better than ever.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Air Fest is welcoming hundreds of fifth-grade students from across the county to STEM demonstrations that offer aviation-related technology exhibits and activities from a number of businesses and organizations.

“We are very proud of our commitment to educating the next generation about aviation, aviation-related fields and other careers,” a spokesman said.

The Culpeper Air Fest is the largest annual event in the county, said Steve Nixon, Air Fest chairman.

“We have a great lineup planned with all of your favorite performers eager to be back in Culpeper," Nixon said in a statement. "The show is free, thanks to the support of local businesses, sponsors and our community. We hope to see you there on October 8th.”

On Saturday, the gates will open at 9 a.m. with a "buddy boxing" event hosted by Culpeper Barnstormers and their fabulous model aircraft, leading up to their full-scale show around noon.

The show will continue with regular performers, Bealeton’s Flying Circus, Kevin Russo and his team of Jersey Jerks performing in their T-6 Texans and, of course, Art Nalls in his sleek, black L-39 jet. Also returning this year, crowd favorite Manfred Radius will dazzle the audience with his aerobatic glider act.

There will also be various vendors and static aircraft displays. Attendees are encouraged to bring sunscreen, a chair and hearing protection—especially for the little ones. Please leave pets at home as the loud noises tend to startle them.

There is no on-site parking for spectators at the airport. Free busing will be available from Eastern View and Culpeper County high school. In the event of rain or drizzle, the Air Fest will still be excited to host as many activities and acts as can safely be done.

See culpeperairfest.com and on social media.