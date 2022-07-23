Heat wave delays national park's History at Sunset program

Extreme heat forced the National Park Service to delay Saturday night's History at Sunset program on the Chancellorsville battlefield.

With a heat index in the high 90s forecast into the evening, the public, ranger-led program at the Fairview historic site was postponed to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, David Byers, the national park's acting branch manager for interpretation, said in a statement Saturday.

Due to this adjustment, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park shuffled its summer programs a little. For updates, see the new schedule at nps.gov/frsp or on the park's Facebook page.

The program, "Present for Duty 300: Walking with the 27th Indiana at Chancellorsville," will trace the footsteps of a hard-fighting volunteer regiment and glimpse the experience of its soldiers during the May 1863 Battle of Chancellorsville. Meet at Fairview (Tour Stop #10 on the Battle of Chancellorsville Driving Tour).

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the History at Sunset program series led by park rangers is back at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.

The series focuses on lesser-known stories and historical perspectives connected with sites throughout the park.

It started July 9 with stories of resistance and self-emancipation among enslaved people at Chatham Manor in southern Stafford County across the Rappahannock River from Fredericksburg.

Programs are free, take place every other Saturday starting at 6:30 pm, and last about 90 minutes. Most include walking, with distances ranging from about a half to one mile. Participants are recommended to bring bug spray and water, and to wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes.

To learn more about these and other park offerings, including the Junior Ranger program, special events, living history presentations and guided walking tours, stop by the park's visitor centers and historic sites, call 540-693-3200 or visit nps.gov/frsp.

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County Battlefields Memorial National Military Park—the park's full, official name—encompasses the sites of four major battles spanning 18 crucial months of the American Civil War.

The four battles caused more than 100,000 casualties, making the area the most blood-soaked ground in the United States.

The constant presence of the warring armies left Fredericksburg and its surrounding farmland and forests devastated, but ended bondage for thousands of enslaved people in the region.