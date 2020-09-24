Hello, Catalina!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bill Strandberg Jr., a docent at the National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center, hails the crew of a PBY Catalina as they taxi Thursday after landing at Culpeper Regional Airport.

The giant, twin-engine flying boat, one of World War II’s most widely used seaplanes, was among more than 60 WWII-era aircraft that practiced formation flying for Friday’s planned Arsenal of Democracy Flyover on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The amphibian is among the transports, fighter, bombers and reconnaissance aircraft taking part in the aerial tribute to the heroes and sacrifices of America’s warfront and homefront.

Postponed this spring by the COVID-19 pandemic, the arsenal will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the global war against the Axis Powers. For security and health reasons, spectators are asked to stay away from the Culpeper and Manassas airports where the planes are based. Watch Friday’s livestream at ww2flyover.org and on Facebook. For more coverage, see Sunday’s Culpeper Star-Exponent.