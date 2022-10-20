Help find Culpeper's forgotten founders, historians urge

Following clues and solving mysteries, two local historians are documenting burial places in Culpeper, from those of the formerly enslaved to the county’s wealthiest landowners.

Historian Jim Bish outlined the work this duo has accomplished over the past 18 months in their Culpeper County Cemetery Project, during a recent public presentation at the Culpeper County Library.

Bish spoke on Oct. 8 to about 20 attendees about the efforts he and his Culpeper neighbor, retired Marine Lt. Col. Wayne Wildgrube, are making to identify, survey and map more than 450 cemeteries in the county.

Bish, a former member of the Prince William County Historical Commission, said their project’s primary focus is on small, private family cemeteries.

Of the 450 cemeteries they’ve identified so far, 52 are public or religious cemeteries, such as Fairview Cemetery, Culpeper National Cemetery and graveyards on church properties, Bish said. “We’re less interested in those cemeteries because we know they won’t be lost, they are known and not under threat,” he said.

“What we’re trying to preserve are cemeteries that are under threat by development,” Bish told attendees. “We want to at least identify them and hopefully protect them.”

In early America, it was standard practice for families to bury their dead on their own property. Across Culpeper County, as in the rest of Virginia—hidden in forests, lost on agricultural lands, crowded by housing subdivisions or buried under shopping centers—are the remains of the people who made this nation what it is today.

According to Preservation Virginia, a history advocacy nonprofit, many family cemeteries in Virginia are endangered by neglect, vandalism, inappropriate development and agricultural practices.

“We hope this presentation may help in the awareness of Culpeper’s old, often forgotten family cemeteries,” Wildgrube told the Culpeper Star-Exponent last week. “It may help to encourage our county officials and those who own the property where the cemeteries are now located to preserve these hallowed grounds where the founders of Culpeper County are buried,” he said.

Andrew DiNicola, Culpeper Library’s adult services and outreach coordinator, said people hoping to find their ancestors visit the library every day to research its records.

“Private cemeteries on family properties often have those vital key bits of information that put our collective history into perspective,” DiNicola said.

Bish and Wildgrube have compiled their work on a website, mapfling.com/qtaopap, where each of the 450-plus known cemeteries in the county can be viewed on a map. (Zoom out by tapping the “minus” button at the map’s bottom right for a wider perspective.)

“We update the website as we make progress,” Bish told the audience. “The stars mean we’ve actually put boots on the ground and positively identified where it is. The triangles mean we tried to find the cemetery but we could find no obvious evidence of a cemetery.

“The teardrops are cemeteries we’ve located through secondary sources — through genealogies, things like that — which was the first thing we did, and now we’re in the process of confirming that those cemeteries actually are there,” he said.

Bish said he and Wildgrube spend a couple days each week out in the field, knocking on doors of land owners, confirming locations for cemeteries, recording the approximate number of graves and documenting the size and condition of each burial ground.

The project uses surveys, digital mapping, the county’s Geographic Information System and ground-penetrating radar to find unmarked graves and cemetery boundaries.

On their project’s website, Bish and Wildgrube insert photographs, maps, old newspaper articles, genealogies and Wikipedia entries that they find in connection with the cemeteries and graves they discover.

For example, the site of the Davenport-Thompson cemetery, off Chestnut Fork Road just north of town, is where the home of Birkett and Eleanor Davenport stood in the late 1700s to early 1800s. Bish and Wildgrube documented the graves of Eleanor, who died in May 1790, and their daughter Susanna, the wife of Phillip Rootes Thompson, who died in 1798.

Bish said Birkett Davenport was a successful Culpeper merchant, born about 1740 in Orange County. He married Eleanor Brown in 1765 after opening a store in the new town of Fairfax (Culpeper), having purchased Lot 3 at the corner of West and Cameron Streets, now the site of the Culpeper County Courthouse entrance.

Davenport represented Culpeper in Virginia’s first House of Delegates in 1776. During the Revolutionary War, Davenport was appointed a district commissioner and distributed supplies for the American army in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Spotsylvania counties.

In 1782, Davenport became a trustee of the new town of Stevensburg, and later helped establish Fairfax Lodge No. 43, the first Masonic lodge in Culpeper County. He and his wife had two daughters, one of whom became the second wife of Col. John Jameson, another well-known Revolutionary patriot.

This is just one example of many stories shared by Bish in his presentation Saturday.

“The history and progress of Culpeper County in the past nearly 300 years was made by the individuals who are buried in our county’s soil,” Bish said. “They were the people who made Culpeper County, who helped pave the way for our lives here today.

“We should have more appreciation and respect for these individuals,” he added. “These cemeteries are a very important historic resource that should not be forgotten.”

The presentation was recorded by video camera and will be available on the library’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/c/CulpeperCountyLibrary, within the next week, DiNicola said.

If you know of an abandoned cemetery or suspect there might be a cemetery on your property, please email bishjd1@gmail.com. Information about any potential cemetery location from a family history or other sources is welcome.

Residents can support this volunteer effort by allowing Culpeper County Cemetery Project representatives access to cemetery sites on their land.