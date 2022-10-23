Help keep them safe: Culpeper seniors receive hand-held security alarms

Culpeper-area senior citizens recently received an extra layer of security in a resounding gesture of goodwill.

The Men’s Group of Little Fork Circuit United Methodist Church partnered with Gladys Williams at Culpeper Senior Center to purchase safety siren key chains for all of her seniors attending the day program of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.

The small devices, that emit a large noise when activated, are also being shared with local homebound seniors and senior center volunteers. This grateful reporter was gifted one as well.

Members of the men’s group associated with the three rural UMC churches in Culpeper—Oak Shade, Woodland and Jeffersonton—distributed the handy items during a visit on Oct. 5 to the senior center.

Williams this past summer celebrated 40 years at the helm of the gathering place next to the National Cemetery on U.S. Avenue so she well knows what her people need—and how to make it happen.

She got the idea for the safety siren key chains after reading a story in the Star-Exponent about a female senior who successfully used one to ward off a would-be robber.

“It is so loud!” Williams said, declining to demonstrate in a follow-up interview. “I call it a safety bug alert.”

The senior center director turned to her friends in the Little Fork Circuit for support for the practical effort and the men’s group responded.

The main mission of the three-church men’s group is fellowship, according to a news release from member Mark Frazier. The Circuit Men meet monthly at Oak Shade or in each other’s home to discuss their faith and missions and to share a meal.

The group also prepares and serves six dinners every year to their congregations and the public is invited. The meals are given for a freewill offering where people pay what they can afford, and if nothing, dinner is free.

The Circuit Men held its latest big event, a BBQ Dinner, this past Saturday, Oct. 22 at Oak Shade in Rixeyville. Funds raised from the meals support the group’s Outward Missions, which includes the Culpeper Senior Center.

“Since most of these seniors are on fixed incomes, they have a pressing need for discretionary funds for personal use, particularly at Christmas,” Frazier stated in the release.

In response, the Circuit Men provide gift cards that can be used most anywhere.

“This year, we are adding handheld alarms for personal security to help keep them safe,” he said.

Williams hopes to put the alarms in the hands of bed-bound seniors as well.

“If they’re in bed, no one’s paying attention, they can pull the alarm and they’ll go check on them,” she said. “It’s something to make their life better.”

Williams noted Culpeper is the best place in the world in which to live.

“There is no way in the world this Senior Center could make it without the community’s support,” she said.

Little Fork Circuit UMC Men’s Group is at the top of that list, Williams added.

“There are not enough words to express how much we appreciate it,” she said, adding that taking care of local seniors takes an army.

Williams is the general of that important mission.