Heroes Gala to honor UVA Culpeper Medical Center nurse

Germanna Community College will honor local people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic during its virtual Heroes Gala on Saturday, which will feature nurses, EMTs and other health care professionals.

Proceeds from the gala will go toward Germanna's three-year push to expand its capacity to train health care professionals to meet the region’s critical needs. The college’s goal is to double the number of nurses and other health care professionals it trains.

One of the heroes to be honored is Erika Sanchez Meza, who graduated from Germanna’s nursing program in 2018 and is a clinical unit leader at UVA Culpeper Medical Center.

Sanchez Meza, 33, a graduate of Culpeper County High School, remembers when the first COVID patient arrived at her hospital in spring 2020, when little was known about the highly contagious coronavirus.

"It was very stressful when COVID first hit," she recalled. "We had our first patient come in with COVID concerns, and because I had that area, I ended up having to be the one nurse taking care of (patients with the virus). I was very scared. I didn't know what I was getting into. I didn't know what was going to happen. We took special precautions in the room. And then my charge nurse that day, ‘You know, I'm here with you. We're going to do this together.’ "

She said it was difficult for patients and families not to be able to visit, even when their loved one’s end might be near.

"We were the ones there holding their hands. We were the ones talking to them. We were the ones communicating with their family members and letting them know minute to minute what was going on," Sanchez Meza said.

The nurse, who lives with her parents, contracted the virus. To keep them safe, she quarantined in their basement as she recovered.

Sanchez Meza never wavered about returning to the hospital.

"When COVID first started," she said, "I guess it hit (nurses) pretty hard here in Culpeper. We were OK for a couple of months, and then we had a couple of staff members starting to fall ill. It did hurt us a lot. We ended up being short. We had both nurses and techs out for two weeks. Sometimes, it was a month."

Sanchez Meza said the region and nation will continue to need more nurses and medical technicians, even as COVID recedes.

It takes a special kind of person to do this challenging work, she said.

“Now, more than ever, there really truly is a need for (people) going into nursing,” she said. “It has to be a very selfless choice because once you go into it, it's not just about you, it's more about your patients and the person you're caring for."

Saturday night’s Heroes Gala replaces the annual April Monte Carlo Night fundraiser at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper. Instead of crowding people into the Daniel Center’s multipurpose room, Germanna has held virtual fundraisers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Without your support to expand nursing programs, Germanna won’t be able to fill high-demand nursing and jobs by training more graduates who are prepared and ready to help,” Germanna college President Janet Gullickson said in a message to area residents. “Please join me in honoring our local health care heroes at 7 p.m. April 30,” she added. “Our community will feel the positive impact of your support for years to come.”

Visit Germanna.edu/Gala for tickets and sponsorship information.

In 2020, Germanna produced 176 nurses. Germanna hopes to increase that to 432 nurses per year, Gullickson said. The college is adding evening and weekend programs, and will increase nurse training at its Locust Grove Campus in Orange County and at its center in Stafford County.

The greater Fredericksburg region is hardly immune from the critical shortage of nurses and other health care professionals that has grown across America over the last two years, Germanna officials said.

Adding to that need will be the huge health care center that the Department of Veterans Affairs will open in Spotsylvania County in 2024, Germanna officials said. The 471,121-square-foot facility, with 3,000 parking spaces, is expected to treat up to 29,000 veterans per year. It must hire a staff of 750 to do that.

"That's great for employment in the area," said Bruce Davis, who leads Germanna's Educational Foundation. "But it will make what's already a critical shortage of nurses and health care professionals in the area much worse if we don't train more people to fill those jobs."

Eileen Dohmann, a senior vice president at Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, says its hospitals' annual staff turnover of 15 percent has risen to 23 to 27 percent.

Other area hospitals, clinics and nursing homes are seeing similar personnel shortfalls.

Saturday’s Heroes Gala will highlight many health-care professionals from the region, including:

Germanna graduate Kevin Dillard, president and CEO of LifeCare Medical Transports. The first ambulance service owner to help local people with COVID, he also responded to New York City's plea for assistance at the height of the pandemic. Dillard and Matthew Hebert, a LifeCare EMT and Germanna grad, will be highlighted.

Capt. Charles A. “Chuck” Carey, who said he’s proud of how the men and women of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office comported themselves as COVID-19’s demands overlapped with local Black Lives Matter demonstrations. But recruiting has suffered due to the challenging times, Carey said. Like other first responders and medical organizations, law enforcement agencies depend heavily on Germanna to train professionals to fill skill gaps.

Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer at Mary Washington Healthcare. She said it is literally a life-or-death necessity for Germanna to double the size of its nursing program in order to meet local health-care needs as nursing ranks shrink from a combination of pandemic burnout and Baby Boomer retirements.

