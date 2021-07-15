Heroes gather for fourth annual Valor Awards

One such impression came after Harris answered a 911 call on March 19. The woman on the other end of the phone line had just arrived home to find her house billowing with smoke. She told Harris that she could not find her dog and was afraid that it was stuck somewhere inside. Harris simultaneously guided the caller out of the house to safety and comforted her about the missing dog.

Culpeper police Officer Jason Smith, who was first to arrive, then found the dog unharmed.

Culpeper PoliceCulpeper police Lt. Brittany Jenkins and Officer Al Cooper were recognized after safely extracting a distraught man from a Verizon cellphone tower in the 600 block of Old Brandy Road on the afternoon of May 2.

Upon arriving on the scene and setting up a safety perimeter, Jenkins and Cooper knew time was of the essence. Multiple calls to E-911 said the man had been making suicidal statements since he first scaled the tower, so they were concerned he was going to jump.

Without safety gear or harnesses, the officers began to climb the tower. Upon seeing this, the male ascended all the way to the top platform, some 250 feet off the ground.