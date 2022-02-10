High school basketball: Eastern View boys, girls sweep King George, prepare for Courtland

The showdown local high school basketball fans have been waiting for since December is about to come to fruition.

The Eastern View boys basketball team dismantled visiting King George 86-38 on Wednesday night, earning its 16th consecutive victory and remaining unbeaten in the Battlefield District in the process.

Wednesday's matchup was the final hurdle for the Cyclones (16-1 overall, 11-0 district) to clear before Friday's regular-season finale at Courtland (17-3, 12-0). The winner of that game will claim the district's regular-season championship and hosting privileges for next week's district tournament. It will also go a long way toward determining who the top seed in Region 4B North will be when the regional tournament tips off in less than two weeks.

Eastern View currently holds the top spot in 4B North with a 33.76 power rating, while Courtland is No. 2 with a 32.80.

A quick glance at Wednesday's box score shows a familiar pattern that's emerged for the Cyclones over the course of their winning streak: consistent play up and down their lineup and outstanding performances from their veterans.

Seniors Rickey Butler and Corey Long scored 28 and 22 points, respectively. Sophomore Amaree Robinson added 11 points, and seven other Eastern View players reached the scoring column.

The Foxes (7-11, 4-6) were able to keep it close early, due in large part to the play of Nehemiah Frye. The 6-foot-4 junior forward tallied nine points to help his squad forge a 15-all tie at the end of the first quarter.

Frye added another six points in the second period, but the rest of King George's lineup found a lid on the basket, mustering a grand total of two.

Meanwhile, Butler and Long were dominant from the get-go. They combined for all 15 of the Cyclones' first-quarter points, with Butler scoring eight and Long seven. Butler tacked on another five points in the second frame, while sophomore D'Myo Hunter totaled five and junior Jase Jackson chipped in four.

Up 38-23 at halftime, Eastern View blew the contest open in the third period. Butler scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, with Robinson adding seven and Long six, and the Cyclones led 69-29 entering the fourth.

"I really felt like we did a good job with our defense, which set the tone for our offense," Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said.

Though he didn't score after the second quarter, Frye's 15 points led the Foxes.

Thornhill talked about what the Cyclones' three seniors--Long, Butler and Dom Sasso-- have meant to the program after what was their final regular-season home game.

"Dom, Rickey and Corey have worked hard to develop not only their basketball skills, but their character," he said. "I'm proud of them and happy for the young men they've become."

King George 15 8 6 9 — 38

Eastern View 15 23 31 17 — 86

King George (7-11, 4-6): Elijah Sherfield 0, Andre Mack 4, Da'mon Duffin 2, Mekhai White 2, James Patteson 3, Nehemiah Frye 15, Mason Nicoletti 0, Kyle Reviello 5, Connor Gray 1, Kavon Johnson 4, Joseph Billingsley 2. Totals: 16 3-7 38.

Eastern View (16-1, 11-0): Rickey Butler 28, Tyree Webster 3, Dom Sasso 6, Corey Long 22, D'Myo Hunter 5, Jase Jackson 4, Montreal Streat 4, Bryce Cliette 1, Amaree Robinson 11, Jimmy Waters 2. Totals: 33 13-19 86.

3-pointers: King George 3 (Patteson, Frye, Reviello). Eastern View 7 (Butler 4, Webster, Hunter, Robinson).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 65, KING GEORGE 33

Soniya Brown exploded for 20 second-half points as the Cyclones picked up an easy district win over the host Foxes.

Brown scored 16 of her points in the third quarter to help Eastern View (14-2, 10-1) turn a 31-16 halftime edge into a 53-27 rout. The junior guard caught fire from beyond the arc, sinking four 3s in the period and tacking on another in the final stanza.

Senior forward McKenna Warren, who poured in a career-high 31 points in Monday's 64-41 victory over Caroline, turned in another standout performance against King George, finishing with 17 points. Freshman guard Ange Hyonkeu added 18 points, including 10 in the first quarter as the Cyclones jumped out to an 18-2 advantage.

"These ladies don't let up, particularly on defense," Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. "I thought that was the key; we started out holding them to two points in the first quarter and that really got us going."

Haylee Callahan led the Foxes (7-9, 3-7) with 12 points, and fellow senior Briana Ellis chipped in 11.

The Cyclones now turn their attention to Friday's home matchup with Courtland (15-5, 12-0) and a chance to earn a share of the district's regular-season title. A win could also potentially lock up the No. 1 seed in Region 4B North for Eastern View, which currently holds a 32.38 to 30.10 power-point advantage over the Cougars.

Nonetheless, McCombs expects Friday's game to be a hard-fought affair.

"They're very talented and very young," he said of Courtland. "We could be looking at the team to beat in the Battlefield, and maybe the region, over the next few years.

"We've got a really tough, tight-knit group of ladies though," he continued. "They are the personification of the word team, and they're probably the closest team I've ever had."

Eastern View 18 13 22 12 — 65

Courtland 2 14 11 6 — 33

Eastern View (14-2, 10-1): Ange Hyonkeu 18, Trinity Washington 0, McKenna Warren 17, Leila Hackley 3, Soniya Brown 20, Kaidence Brown 4, Destiny Washington 3. Totals: 25 7-13 65.

King George (7-9, 3-7): Molly Watson 0, Madison Sobota 0, Briana Ellis 11, Kaylee Truslow 2, Alannah Breen 2, Haylee Callahan 12, Morgen Davidson 6. Totals: 15 1-4 33.

3-pointers: Eastern View 8 (S. Brown 5, Hyonkeu 2, Hackley). King George 2 (Ellis, Davidson).

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.