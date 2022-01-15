High school basketball roundup: Lady Cyclones trap Foxes for fourth straight victory

Ange Hyonkeu poured in a game-high 27 points to propel the Eastern View girls basketball team to a dominating 65-26 Battlefield District win over visiting King George on Friday night.

Hyonkeu, a freshman guard, scored 15 of her points in the first half as the Cyclones built a 33-16 lead by intermission.

While no other Eastern View player reached double figures, seven different Cyclones did crack the scoring column. Trinity Washington tallied nine points, Kolby Smoot finished with eight, and McKenna Warren and Destiny Washington had seven apiece.

Briana Ellis scored 13 points and Haylee Callahan finished with 11 for the Foxes (5-4 overall, 1-2 district).

Eastern View (7-1, 3-0) will look to extend its winning streak to five games when it travels to Courtland on Tuesday.

King George 9 7 4 6 — 26

Eastern View 13 20 17 15 — 65

King George (5-4, 1-2): Morgan Davidson 0, Molly Wasson 0, Briana Ellis 13, Kaylee Truslow 2, Kerria Smith 0, Alannah Breen 0, Haylee Callahan 11. Totals: 12 2-7 26.

Eastern View (7-1, 3-0): Ange Hyonkeu 27, Trinity Washington 9, McKenna Warren 7, Leila Hackley 2, Saniya Brown 5, Destiny Washington 7, Faith Tingler 0, Kolby Smoot 8. Totals: 25 11-20 65.

3-pointers: King George none. Eastern View 4 (Hyonkeu 3, Brown).

THURSDAY'S LATE RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 72, KING GEORGE 43

Corey Long turned in a monster effort with 21 points, 24 rebounds and seven assists as the Cyclones ran away with a district victory over homestanding King George.

Long, a senior center, totaled 13 points in the first half. Eastern View led 25-18 at intermission before breaking the contest open down the stretch.

D'Myo Hunter also posted a double-double for the Cyclones (8-1, 3-0), scoring 13 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Fellow sophomore guard Amaree Robinson added 14 points and four assists.

Nehemiah Frye paced the Foxes (4-8, 1-3) with 15 points.

Eastern View will host Courtland on Tuesday with first place in the Battlefield on the line.

Eastern View 13 12 21 26 — 72

King George 6 12 12 13 — 43

Eastern View (8-1, 3-0): Xavier Terrell 5, Tyree Webster 8, Dom Sasso 3, Corey Long 21, D’Myo Hunter 13, Montreal Streat 2, Amaree Robinson 14, Jimmy Waters 6. Totals: 30 7–10 72.

King George (4-8, 1-3): Elijah Sherfield 8, Andre Mack 0, Da’mon Duffin 8, Mekhai White 5, Ethan Chase 2, James Patterson 0, Nehemiah Frye 15, Mason Nicoletti 3, Kyle Reviello 2, Connor Gray 0, Kavon Johnson 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 14 12–17 43.

3-pointers: Eastern View 5 (Robinson 2, Terrell, Sasso, Hunter). King George 3 (Sherfield, White, Frye).

SPOTSYLVANIA 76, CULPEPER COUNTY 66 (OT)

Amir Savage scored 25 points and the Knights outscored the visiting Blue Devils 12–2 in overtime to earn a Battlefield District victory.

Nate Amos finished with 21 points for Culpeper (2-8, 1-2), while Zach Eckard posted 19 and Jayden Johnson finished with 12.

The Blue Devils played Courtland on Saturday in a game that ended too late to make Sunday's print edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

