High school boys basketball: Led by Long, Cyclones storm past Knights, stay tied atop Battlefield

In a locker room full of disappointed players following the Eastern View boys basketball team's loss to Smithfield in the Class 4 state semifinals last February, Corey Long stood above everyone else.

It wasn't Long's imposing 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame that made the biggest impression though.

Like his teammates, Long was disappointed that the Cyclones' season ended just short of a state championship. But Long wasn't cloaked in despondency; instead, he radiated determination.

That determination, fueled by a burning desire to lead Eastern View to its first state title, has been on full display this season.

Long scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds Saturday afternoon, guiding the Cyclones to their 14th win in a row with a 91-49 rout of Spotsylvania.

"I'm very happy with how Corey has taken over [this season]," Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. "He's done it not only with his performance, but also his leadership."

Long wasted no time leading the Cyclones (14-1 overall, 9-0 Battlefield District) to a big lead early on against the host Knights (5-10, 3-6). He poured in 12 of his points in the first quarter as the visitors went up 22-10, then tallied six more in the second period to help them take an insurmountable 52-21 advantage into halftime.

"I started to take on a leadership role last year," Long said. "This year, I feel like I had to fill the shoes of the seniors we lost, like D'Aze [Hunter] and Gio [Maxie]. More importantly, Coach [Thornhill] looks for me to be the leader of this team, so that's something I take very seriously."

Long has recorded a double-double in every one of Eastern View's games this season. The senior center is averaging 22 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block per contest and is shooting a blistering 64% from the floor.

"I think he's having one of the best statistical seasons ever in the Battlefield District," Thornhill said.

The Cyclones aren't a one-man show, however.

Sophomore guard Amaree Robinson scored a game-high 25 points Saturday, with 21 of those coming in the middle two quarters. Senior forward Rickey Butler chipped in 10 points of his own, and four other players finished with at least six.

Austin Boggs paced Spotsylvania with 17 points, draining five 3-pointers. Christian Kelley added 11 points.

Thornhill lauded his squad's unselfishness, which has become one of its trademarks over the course of the campaign.

"Guys are sacrificing individual success for team success and it's contagious," he said. "They're all very unselfish and are doing a great job simply finding the open man."

"Our starting five is solid and our bench is pretty deep as well," Long added. "Each guy is capable of stepping in and giving us good, quality minutes every night."

Eastern View's depth and unselfishness has produced results that are staggeringly dominant. During their 14-game unbeaten streak, the Cyclones have won by 10 points or more 13 times, 22 points or more 10 times and 30 points or more on six occasions.

Eastern View enters the final week of the regular season as the current No. 1 seed in Region 4B North, boasting a 33.47 power rating. Courtland (16-2, 11-0), which has also won 14 consecutive games, is right behind them with a 33.44.

The Cyclones and Cougars will square off at Courtland on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

"We have a lot of work left to do," Thornhill said. "We're just going to take it one day at a time and continue to improve."

Long offered more of a blunt assessment of his squad's focus as the season winds down.

"We are a state championship team," he said. "My teammates and I firmly believe that, and we're looking to keep this level of play up going into the postseason."

Eastern View hosts Caroline Monday and King George Wednesday before its showdown with Courtland at the end of the week.

Eastern View 22 30 23 16 — 91

Spotsylvania 10 11 19 9 — 49

Eastern View (14-1, 9-0): Rickey Butler 10, Dom Sasso 7, Corey Long 22, D'Myo Hunter 7, Jase Jackson 8, Montreal Streat 6, Bryce Cliette 2, Amaree Robinson 25, Jimmy Waters 4. Totals: 37 10-17 91.

Spotsylvania (5-10, 3-6): Tre Coogler 2, Austin Boggs 17, Jake Jack 2, Steven Harris 0, Amir Savage 8, Isaiah Patterson 4, Harold Black 3, Conner Grimes 0, Christian Kelley 11, Monte McMorris 2. Totals: 17 8-11 49.

3-pointers: Eastern View 7 (Robinson 3, Butler 2, Sasso, Hunter). Spotsylvania 7 (Boggs 5, Savage 2).

