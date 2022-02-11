High school girls basketball: Eastern View knocks off Courtland, remains top seed in region

Eastern View girls basketball coach Mike McCombs has never been one for ballyhoo or over-the-top celebrations.

That's why after the Cyclones defeated King George Wednesday night to give their veteran skipper his 200th career win, nobody really made a big deal out of the milestone.

Instead, McCombs and his team have their sights set on celebrating championship gold in the coming weeks.

With its eye on the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 4B tournament, Eastern View turned in a focused effort Friday night, taking down visiting Courtland 59-41 in the regular-season finale for both squads.

The Cyclones (15-2 overall, 11-1 Battlefield District) are currently sitting in the top spot in the region with a 32.59 power rating, just ahead of No. 2 Hanover (31.60) and No. 3 Mechanicsville (31.16). Those two teams wrap up their respective regular seasons with back-to-back games against each other on Monday and Tuesday, after which final seeding will be determined.

Eastern View started strong and finished even stronger in Friday's contest, building a 31-18 halftime advantage and then putting the Cougars (15-6, 12-1) away with a dominating fourth-quarter performance.

Four different Cyclones scored in double-figures, with McKenna Warren and Destiny Washington each tallying 15 points to pace the offensive attack. Trinity Washington added 12 points and Ange Hyonkeu finished with 11.

"We went out and took care of business," McCombs said. "My team has a lot of heart and fight, and we knew [Courtland] would make a run eventually and we'd have to withstand it if we were going to win this game. They're too good not to compete."

The Cougars did make a run, and it came courtesy of an stingy defense that clamped down on Eastern View to the tune of just four points in the third period, turning what looked like a blowout into a slim 35-34 Cyclones' lead by the stanza's end.

Eastern View woke up at both ends of the court in the fourth quarter to close out the win though. The Cyclones outscored the Cougars 24-7, including an 11-0 run to open the frame that put the game away.

"It seemed like they were always first to the ball," Courtland head coach Judy Andros said of Eastern View. "They got a lot of second-chance opportunities and that was the difference in the game."

The Cougars were led by Kiyah Lewis, who scored a game-high 16 points. No other Courtland player reached double figures, but Janeah Bell finished with nine points and Olivia Hilliard chipped in eight.

While the Cyclones and Cougars finished the regular season tied in the loss column in the district standings, Courtland will be the top seed and host school for next week's district tournament by virtue of having more total wins in district play. The tourney tips off Monday night, with the Cougars playing fourth-seeded James Monroe at 6 p.m. The second game is scheduled for 7:45, and it will feature No. 2 seed Eastern View squaring off against No. 3 Chancellor.

Courtland 9 9 16 7 — 41

Eastern View 16 15 4 24 — 59

Courtland (15-6, 12-1): Grace Whitenack 6, Olivia Hilliard 8, Shavia Davis 2, Kiyah Lewis 16, Janeah Bell 9. Totals: 16 5-12 41.

Eastern View (15-2, 11-1): Ange Hyonkeu 11, Trinity Washington 12, McKenna Warren 15, Soniya Brown 2, Kaidence Brown 4, Destiny Washington 15. Totals: 25 6-8 59.

3-pointers: Courtland 4 (Whitenack 2, Hilliard 2). Eastern View 3 (D. Washington 2, Hyonkeu).