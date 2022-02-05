High school roundup: Eastern View wins Battlefield wrestling title

Eastern View wrestlers won the two heaviest weight classes to ensure the Cyclones' victory in the Battlefield District championships Friday at Spotsylvania.

Brett Clatterbaugh (220 pounds) and Brayden Walker (285) pinned their final opponents to help Eastern View finish with 214.5 points. King George edged the host Knights 198-196 for second place.

Other weight-class winners for the Cyclones included Elijah Smoot (120), Cam Sheads (132) and Kadin Smoot (152).

The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to regional competition next weekend. Matoaca will host the Region 4B championships and Skyline will be the site of the Region 3B meet.

TEAM SCORES

1. Eastern View 214.5; 2. King George 198; 3. Spotsylvania 196; 4. Courtland 119; 5. Culpeper 45; 6. Caroline 44.5; 7. Chancellor 19.

106: 1. Seth Ayo (Sp) p. Brendan Kraisser (KG), 4:36. 3. Samantha Wojciechowski (Ct) d. Kaitlyn Clock (Ca), forfeit.

113: 1. Chance Picard (Ct) maj. dec. Lucas Fronzo (KG), 10-0. 3. Charlie Gallimore (Sp) p. Austin Fields (Ca), 3:05.

120: 1. Elijah Smoot (EV) d. Devin Burrows (Sp), 11-4. 3. Xander Aguilar (KG) d. Tristan Picard (Ct), 11-7.

126: 1. Aiden Inzana (KG) d. Ian Richey (Ct), 9-3. 3. Derrick Brown (EV) p. Brandon Taylor (Sp), 1:54

132: 1. Cam Sheads (EV) p. Luke Wahlquist (Sp), 3:25. 3. James Croushorn (Cu) p. Devon Talor (Ch), 1:16.

138: 1. Kyle Csikari (Sp) p. Andrew McCarton (EV), :57. 3. Dalton Best (Ct) p. Stephen Bartyczak (KG), 5:52.

145: 1. Jack Landauer (KG) d. Liam Wahlquist (Sp), 9-4. 3. Branson James (EV) p. De'Shawn Greene (Ct), :22.

152: 1. Kadin Smoot (EV) p. David Norris (KG) 2:52. 3. Taysean Young (Ct) d. David Maybie (Sp) 7-3.

160: 1. Zachary Gallimore (Sp) d. Jacob Garrant (KG), 5-1. 3. Trey Spiller (EV) p. Dever Gordon (Ch), 5:04.

170: 1. Landon Jobber-Spence (EV) d. A.J. Marshall (Cu), 9-5. 3. Chase Lindall (KG) p. Carter Christopher (Sp), :50.

181: 1. Masson Christopher (Sp) p. Nick Ramsey (EV), :43. 3. Matt Ray (Ct) p. Benjamin Barickowski (KG), 3:19.

195: 1. Shane Shirley (Ca) d. Aidan Casimiro (Sp), 6-3. 3. Silas Teague (KG) p. Caleb Quinn (EV), 3:30.

220: 1. Brett Clatterbaugh (EV) p. Gavin Kristiansen (KG), 2:25. 3. Jason Young (Cu) d. Braiden Fletcher (Ca), 7-4.

285: 1. Brayden Walker (EV) p. Darius Holcomb (Ct), 3:16. 3. Alex Rolocut (KG) p. Antonio Harris (Sp), 1:41.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CULPEPER 67, JAMES MONROE 61

Zach Eckard and Quentin Butler each had big nights to rally the visiting Blue Devils to a Battlefield District victory.

Eckard sank four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points, while Butler poured in 17 points.

Nate Amos added 11 points for Culpeper (6-11 overall, 5-5 district), which trailed 49-48 through three quarters.

The Blue Devils have now won four of their past six contests.

Dezaun Robinson had 16 points for the Yellow Jackets (5-14, 2-10). Michael Edwards and R.J. Turner finished with 14 points each, while Tyson Taylor chipped in 10.

Culpeper has a nondistrict game at Madison County scheduled for Monday night.

Culpeper 20 11 17 19 — 67

James Monroe 19 10 20 12 — 61

Culpeper (6-11, 5-5): Nate Amos 11, Justin Corbin 0, Solomon Nawabe 0, Blake Bailey 0, Devin Scott 0, Collin McClanahan 5, Zach Eckard 21, Malachi Terrell 5, Larry Williams 0, Austin Warren 0, Quentin Butler 17, Jayden Johnson 0. Totals: 24 15-22 67.

James Monroe (5-14, 2-10): Ke’shaun Wallace 2, Tim Ford 0, Kyle Snider 5, Dezaun Robinson 16, Michael Edwards 14, Jabes Roundtree 0, Tyson Taylor 10, R,J. Turner 14, Mickens Laurore 0, Jake Wack 0. Totals: 24 3-7 61.

3-pointers: Culpeper 7 (Eckard 4, Amos 3). James Monroe 10 (Edwards 4, Robinson 3, Turner 2, Snider).

THURSDAY'S LATE RESULTS

EASTERN VIEW 75, JAMES MONROE 41

Rickey Butler and Corey Long scored 21 points apiece and Jase Jackson added 10 as the visiting Cyclones routed the Yellow Jackets for their 13th win in a row.

Eastern View (13-1, 8-0) built a big lead early, going up 22-4 after a period of play and never looking back.

Kyle Snider, Dezaun Robinson and R.J. Turner all tallied 9 points each for JM.

The Cyclones will host Caroline on Monday.

Eastern View 22 15 28 10 — 75

James Monroe 4 19 10 8 — 41

Eastern View (13-1, 8-0): Rickey Butler 21, Corey Long 21, Jase Jackson 10, Amaree Robinson 8, Montreal Streat 8, D’Myo Hunter 5, Tyree Webster 5. Totals: 28 14-19 75.

James Monroe (5-13, 2-9): Kyle Snider 9, Dezaun Robinson 9, RJ Turner 9, Jabes Roundtree 7, Tyson Taylor 4, Ke’Shaun Wallace 2, Micheal Edwards 1. Totals: 14 6-9 41.

3-pointers: Eastern View 3 (A. Robinson 2, Hunter). James Monroe 7 (Snider 3, D. Robinson 2, Roundtree, Turner).

