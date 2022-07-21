History at Sunset programs return to Fredericksburg

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the History at Sunset program series led by park rangers is back at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.

The series focuses on lesser-known stories and historical perspectives connected with sites throughout the park.

After a successful start July 9 with a focus on stories of resistance and self-emancipation among those enslaved at Chatham Manor, the rest of the summer schedule was recently released, including a program this Saturday.

“Present for Duty 300: Walking with the 27th Indiana at Chancellorsville” will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 23. Meet at Fairview (Tour Stop #10 on the Battle of Chancellorsville Driving Tour) to trace the footsteps of a hard-fighting volunteer regiment. Tour takers will get a glimpse into the experience of soldiers during the May 1863 Battle of Chancellorsville.

Programs are free, take place every other Saturday starting at 6:30 pm, and last about 90 minutes. Most include walking, with distances ranging from about ½ to 1 mile. Participants are recommended to bring bug spray and water and to wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes.

Here’s the rest of the schedule:

Aug. 6—Trailblazers of Chatham—Women Who Made History: Discover the stories of trailblazing women who lived and worked at Chatham, and their fights to secure freedoms and break barriers over the course of more than 200 years of the site’s history. Meet near the parking lot, 120 Chatham Lane in Fredericksburg.

Aug. 20—Thunder and Flame: Bernard’s Cabins in the Battle of Fredericksburg—Explore one of the lesser-known aspects of the battle that took place Dec. 13, 1862. Discover the story of an artillery duel that would destroy the homes of enslaved workers and leave a permanent mark on the land around it. Meet at Bernard’s Cabins trailhead (on the south part of Lee Drive about .6 miles from Lansdowne Road).

Sept. 3—Tunes of the Civil War—Listen or sing along to vocalists and string musicians as they perform and share stories about popular melodies from the Civil War period, including sea shanties, camp songs, and patriotic airs. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Park at the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Boulevard, Fredericksburg.

Sept. 17—Guinea Station During the Civil War—Uncover the full story of Guinea Station including its early development, connections to the railroad and Chandler plantation, role in an 1864 cavalry skirmish, and use in transporting U.S. prisoners of war. Meet at the Stonewall Jackson Death Site, 12019 Stonewall Jackson Road, Woodford.

To learn more about these and other park offerings, including the Junior Ranger program, special events, living history presentations, and guided walking tours, stop by the park visitor centers and historic sites, call 540/693-3200, or nps.gov/frsp.

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County Battlefields Memorial National Military Park encompasses the sites of four major battles spanning 18 crucial months of the Civil War.

The battles caused more than 100,000 casualties, while the constant presence of armies left Fredericksburg and the surrounding agricultural landscape devastated and ended bondage for thousands of enslaved people in the region.