Youth can capture a glimpse into life during the Civil War in a unique educational experience taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The educational camp, designed for children ages 6-12, will be held at Cedar Mountain Battlefield in Culpeper County. The Battle of Cedar Mountain took place on Aug. 9, 1862 during the American Civil War.

The Confederacy brought more than 16,000 men to fight against the 8,000 Union soldiers at Cedar Mountain. It was the only battle at which Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson drew his sword.

It was also where the first photos of dead horses on an American battlefield were taken and where Clara Barton got her start in nursing.

Participants in the upcoming youth Civil War camp at Cedar Mountain will enlist in either a Union or Confederate military unit alongside living historians to learn about camp life and military maneuvers. The day camp will feature soldiers’ drills, equipment handling, experiences of life during the Civil War and wrap up with a mock battle.

Living history interpreters will lead the participants through a regimental line up, enlistment, induction and interview with a regimental surgeon, equipment issuance — haversacks and replica muskets, Manual of Arms and maneuvers drills, combat and discharge.

Members of the Valley Guards 10th Virginia Infantry Regiment are offering the camp. The educational living history unit has members from across the Piedmont and Shenandoah Valley, home of the 10th Virginia of which many members are descendants.

Pre-registration is required at friendsofcedarmountain.org/childrens-civil-war-camp. Cost is $25 per participant.