Holiday drive to benefit food pantry

Starting Friday, James Madison’s Montpelier will accept nonperishable food items and cash for Orange County’s Love Outreach Food Pantry, it announced Monday.
It’s the second year in a row that Montpelier has hosted the drive.
“It is a wonderful feeling to be able to feed so many people thanks to the donations from our community and organizations like Montpelier,” JoAnn Tolbert, a Food Pantry board member, said in a statement.
All items should be dropped off at the historic site’s Cafe in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, at 11350 Constitution Highway in Montpelier Station.
Montpelier has also set up a donation box in the Cafe for those preferring to make a cash contribution.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 26, and ending Sunday, Jan. 2, donations will be accepted during Montpelier’s business hours Thursdays through Mondays. Montpelier will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25.
In October, Love Outreach served 259 households and 679 individuals, Tolbert said.
By mid-November, it had helped an additional 245 households and 610 individuals.
“We are picking up more families each month, so I am sure we will pass October’s counts,” she said.
Located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive in the town of Orange, the Food Pantry is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and every third Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Montpelier is pleased to be able to hold a holiday food drive again, in lieu of its traditional holiday open house,” Montpelier President and CEO Roy Young said..
“Our staff feel that this provides an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the community, particularly for those most affected by difficult economic circumstances,” Young said. “We invite the public to join us in making these contributions.”
The Food Pantry requests nonperishable food items that include cereal, syrup and pancake mix, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, Hamburger Helper, rice, dried and canned beans, macaroni and cheese, pasta and pasta sauces, beef stew, tomato sauces, canned vegetables of any kind, soups and chili, canned fruit, jello, pudding, and powdered canned drinks.
Hygiene items, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant, shampoo and soap are also needed.
