 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday drive to benefit food pantry
0 comments
top story

Holiday drive to benefit food pantry

{{featured_button_text}}
David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center - Montpelier

Patrons enter the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County, Va.

 Andrew Shutleff/Daily Progress

Starting Friday, James Madison’s Montpelier will accept nonperishable food items and cash for Orange County’s Love Outreach Food Pantry, it announced Monday.

It’s the second year in a row that Montpelier has hosted the drive.

“It is a wonderful feeling to be able to feed so many people thanks to the donations from our community and organizations like Montpelier,” JoAnn Tolbert, a Food Pantry board member, said in a statement.

All items should be dropped off at the historic site’s Cafe in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, at 11350 Constitution Highway in Montpelier Station.

Montpelier has also set up a donation box in the Cafe for those preferring to make a cash contribution.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 26, and ending Sunday, Jan. 2, donations will be accepted during Montpelier’s business hours Thursdays through Mondays. Montpelier will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25.

According to JoAnn Tolbert, a Food Pantry board member,

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In October, Love Outreach served 259 households and 679 individuals, Tolbert said.

By mid-November, it had helped an additional 245 households and 610 individuals.

“We are picking up more families each month, so I am sure we will pass October’s counts,” she said.

Located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive in the town of Orange, the Food Pantry is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and every third Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Montpelier is pleased to be able to hold a holiday food drive again, in lieu of its traditional holiday open house,” Montpelier President and CEO Roy Young said..

“Our staff feel that this provides an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the community, particularly for those most affected by difficult economic circumstances,” Young said. “We invite the public to join us in making these contributions.”

The Food Pantry requests nonperishable food items that include cereal, syrup and pancake mix, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, Hamburger Helper, rice, dried and canned beans, macaroni and cheese, pasta and pasta sauces, beef stew, tomato sauces, canned vegetables of any kind, soups and chili, canned fruit, jello, pudding, and powdered canned drinks.

Hygiene items, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant, shampoo and soap are also needed.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540-825-0773

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert