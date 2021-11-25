Holiday drive to benefit food pantry

Starting Friday, James Madison’s Montpelier will accept nonperishable food items and cash for Orange County’s Love Outreach Food Pantry, it announced Monday.

It’s the second year in a row that Montpelier has hosted the drive.

“It is a wonderful feeling to be able to feed so many people thanks to the donations from our community and organizations like Montpelier,” JoAnn Tolbert, a Food Pantry board member, said in a statement.

All items should be dropped off at the historic site’s Cafe in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, at 11350 Constitution Highway in Montpelier Station.

Montpelier has also set up a donation box in the Cafe for those preferring to make a cash contribution.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 26, and ending Sunday, Jan. 2, donations will be accepted during Montpelier’s business hours Thursdays through Mondays. Montpelier will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25.

In October, Love Outreach served 259 households and 679 individuals, Tolbert said.

By mid-November, it had helped an additional 245 households and 610 individuals.