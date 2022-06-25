HOMETOWN PROFILES: Angela Jeffers Chapman a 'go-to' for those curious about Culpeper history

Early in her high school career, Chapman fell in love with William “Pee Wee” Chapman, a family friend. It wasn't long before the young couple was expecting a child.

While Chapman had no intention of allowing her impending motherhood to derail her studies, she faced resistance from the superintendent and head of guidance at the time--both of whom wanted her to drop out of school.

“They attempted to deny me an education here in Culpeper,” Chapman told the Star-Exponent's Allison Brophy Champion during an interview in April 2021. “It was because of the color of my skin and also the fact that it was only four years into total integration of schools in Culpeper.”

Chapman wasn't to be intimidated, however. She threatened to file a lawsuit and go to the media, which ultimately forced them to back off.

Chapman gave birth to a healthy baby girl in November 1972 and went on to graduate on time with her class three years later.

"I know my rights and that is what my mouth is for to stand up and fight, speak up for myself because nobody else will," she said. "This is how I was taught growing up … I wasn’t taught to sit back and be silent and take whatever is given to me … I was not going to become another statistic of dropping out … They wanted to hush, hush me up.”

Chapman and Pee Wee married in 1973 and had two more children, both girls. She began working for the former W.C. Thompson Funeral Home on North Main Street in the 1980s, which stoked a longstanding fascination she had with genealogy and local history.

"Raising a family and working both full- and part-time simultaneously did not spare me enough time to complete my education and obtain my college degree," Chapman said during an interview on June 13. "While I don’t possess the degree nor credentials to teach in the public classroom, I realized I could teach in so many other ways."

Over the years, Chapman has been a contributor to several local African American projects, such as the African American Heritage Alliance (AAHA), Museum of Culpeper, George Washington Carver Regional High School/Carver 4-County Museum and Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association. In addition, she's been an invaluable resource for numerous individuals in search of information on their heritage and Culpeper's history.

"I believe Angie is a hometown hero because she has carried on her family’s rich history, legacy and heritage as educators in a way that benefits the entire community," said Culpeper resident Simone Logan, a fellow member of the AAHA. "Angie is an educator by nature and is willing to share her knowledge with people who are interested."

Chapman even has a room in her home filled with news articles, documents, records and other relics of her ancestors and other families in Culpeper’s African American community. The collection spans two centuries of history.

"I have a great passion for history as it was instilled in me as a child," Chapman said. "It gives me great pleasure in knowing that people are interested in how this county came to be and the progress it has made over the centuries and decades. So many opportunities are now available for people to inquire, learn and understand the entire inclusive history of Culpeper and not just the most pleasurable segments of the past.

"I constantly conduct 'history lessons' in some format and provide information regarding various topics and curiosities of local history, especially African American, of who, what, when and where," she added.

After Pee Wee passed away in 2019, Chapman returned to funeral work for Found and Sons Funeral Chapels. She said that has allowed her to reach even more people in search of information on Culpeper's history.

"Both W.C. Thompson and Found and Sons have given me a platform of numerous opportunities, interactions and conversations with so many families inquiring about genealogy, cemetery and burial information of their loved ones and even general facts about Culpeper," she said.

"This is part of my DNA--giving back and serving the community in some shape, form or fashion," she continued. "I am very passionate about sharing the knowledge I have accrued, and I truly enjoy this endeavor."