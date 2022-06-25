HOMETOWN PROFILES: Cruisin' For Heroes marries love for military and classic cars for charity

Cruisin' For Heroes is a local community group whose mission is to support the brave men and women who serve our country and their families while encouraging interest in the classic automobile hobby for current and future generations.

To accomplish its goal, CFH collaborates with motivated individuals, organizations, businesses and retailers to help raise awareness and funding for the Fisher House Foundation and other local charities and local community service groups supporting our military, veterans and first responders.

Fisher House is known for its network of “comfort homes,” where military and veteran families can stay at no cost and be close to a loved one receiving treatment. There are currently 92 Fisher Houses in operation located at major military and VA medical centers throughout the U.S. and Europe.

In 2006, with retirement on the horizon and after extensive research for an area that would meet their requirements to start CFH, Vietnam veteran Lou Realmuto and his wife Arlene moved to Culpeper. They wanted a location that had the charm of a small town with the nearby amenities of a big city, and after visiting Main Street and Davis Street and driving through the adjoining countryside, it was obvious to them that Culpeper was what they'd hoped for.

Additionally, one of Lou's personal requirements was to settle in an area that would enable him to renew his love of classic cars, which he enjoyed at an early age while growing up in Brooklyn, New York. He also believed it would be a great way to meet new people with similar interests.

In 2008, Realmuto began attending events in Culpeper and throughout Northern Virginia. He met Chuck Shotwell of Stafford at one of these shows.

As it turned out, Shotwell and a small group of friends had interests that aligned directly with Realmuto's--a love of country, classic cars and a desire to support our military and various other charities.

The more the fast friends worked together, the more they realized that their goals and ideas to someday expand the small group into one that could make a larger impact on the region were all in sync.

After discovering Shotwell also had a passion for airplanes, Realmuto encouraged him to attend the annual Culpeper Air Fest in the fall of 2008. While there, the two men came up with the idea that having a small display of vintage and classic cars would be a great complement to the aircraft featured at the event. They approached Air Fest officials with the idea, and they've been a fixture at the show every year since 2009. and with their small group put on a classic vehicle display at the 2009 show. They also set up their Cruisin For Heroes/Fisher House booth to distribute literature and accept donations.

By 2011, the added notoriety from doing the Air Fest allowed CFH to expand its reach. Original members Dan Crane of Stafford, Fred Davis of Spotsylvania and Andrew Robertson of Bristow started collaborating with various car clubs and local organizations, and the Air Fest display grew as a result. CFH also started receiving inquiries about doing other events, such as a grand opening for a McDonalds, an open house at an assisted living facility with a large population of veterans, local parades, several displays at area wineries and other collaborations with various businesses. Two such instances saw CFH collaborate with local business owner Gary Walker at Ace Hardware in Culpeper and participate an annual fundraiser at the MinuteMan Antique MiniMall.

By 2013 Realmuto, utilizing his background in sales, marketing and finance, began seeking opportunities to increase CFH's presence in the community even further. He actively pursued charities and organizations to collaborate with on similar objectives.

Around the same time, CFH also started building an exclusive list of classic vehicle owners who shared its vision and who, when available, would attend and participate in its events. These volunteers included many local neighbors in Culpeper who enjoyed displaying their special ride and speaking with people about their vehicle.

By 2016, CFH had developed a strong reputation as a community service group that stages family friendly events which raise awareness and funds for Fisher House, as well as other community causes and charities.

In 2019, CFH's schedule included what have now become their signature events: the Air Fest; a monthly cruise-in at the Culpeper Bruster’s; an annual Toys For Tots run from Fredericksburg to the Marine Corps Museum; a Rolling Thunder car show; and a Fisher House fundraiser/silent auction.

While co-founder Shotwell made the difficult decision to retire from the group in 2017, original members Realmuto, Crane and Robertson, along with new members Joe Franzello of Reva and Steve Dohl of Culpeper, continue to connect with new businesses and organizations to produce as many events as possible.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent's Devin Payne contributed to this story.

