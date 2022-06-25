HOMETOWN PROFILES: Local historian Nelson a champion for historically overlooked minorities

Elizabeth Ann "Zann" Nelson grew up in a household where education was virtually everything.

Nelson's father, Jack, expected all of his children to enroll in college once they'd completed high school. Furthermore, Jack's career as a pilot enabled him to pay for their continued education, leaving them no excuse

Nelson, a Culpeper native, graduated from St. Margaret’s Episcopal School, a top-notch all-girls school located in Tappahannock, in 1966. She went on to attend Queens (N.C.) College; the University of Virginia; Old Dominion University; Germanna Community College; and the University of North Carolina Greensboro, eventually earning a bachelors' degree from the latter with a major in professional studies and a minor in peace and conflict studies.

Education wasn't the only thing that was important to Jack Nelson, however. He had very strong convictions when it came to the matter of equality.

"He lived a philosophy of fairness and treating people with respect, regardless of religion or skin color or nationality,” Nelson told the Star-Exponent in 2019.

That philosophy resonated with Nelson, who has spent the better part of the last two decades marrying her love of history and desire to right the record for overlooked minorities throughout Culpeper's vast history to become a very respected local historian.

"I am interested in all human history, but in Virginia and in fact most of the South, the most neglected history is that of the African American community," Nelson said during an interview on June 14. "There lies a treasure trove of fascinating stories of resilience, perseverance, compassion and accomplishments: important lessons that enrich all our lives, particularly during trying times."

Along with Angela Jeffers Chapman, Michelle Tutt and others in Culpeper, Nelson organized the Right the Record Initiative in 2021. Right the Record is an ongoing project with the mission to gather, document and showcase Black history in Culpeper.

"There is so much to learn and share," Nelson said. "We have only scratched the surface. We must not become complacent. We must remain vigilant, sensitive and inclusive. We must continue to listen and learn."

Under Right the Record, Nelson formed the African American Heritage Alliance (AAHA), a citizen-led group with a mission in line with the initiative.

"Zann is a hometown hero not only because of her innate love of history, but her zeal to make history known through her Right the Record projects," Culpeper resident and AAHA member Simone Logan said. "Her research has revealed the deeper contributions made by many who were taken for granted historically."

In addition to her roles with Right the Record and the AAHA, Nelson is the former executive director of the Museum of Culpeper History and has had several articles published by multiple news outlets on the topic of local African American history.

"After moving to Culpeper, I attempted to find out what I could about its history, especially its African American history," Logan said. "After reaching out to a few resources and not getting very far, I found a folder of articles at the Culpeper Library written by and about Zann regarding the topic. I was pleasantly surprised when I reached out to Zann by email and received a response soon after with an invitation to meet."

Logan and Nelson's relationship has grown to the point that Logan was asked to participate in an event Nelson led at a February Culpeper Town Hall meeting which honored African American men born in Culpeper who fought for the Union Army during the Civil War.

"Zann looks for opportunities to right the record whenever there are occasions to do so," Nelson added.

Now 73 years old, Nelson said she has no intention of slowing down.

"My hope is to encourage others to share their privileges and special gifts for the benefit of others," she said.

