Hop N' Hog festival offers music and a mouthful

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. hogged the kudos, yet again, with its stupendous frothy-savory "Hop N' Hog" extravaganza, staged Sept. 25 downtown near the train depot on a near-perfect autumn afternoon.

The block-party festival featured opportunities to sip and sample suds, grab a ringside seat to witness four pit=masters duke it out in a no-sauces-barred barbecue brawl, and rock 'n' roll to live music that would have made even Danny and his Juniors kick off their socks.

Candice Hayes, CRI special events coordinator, said the four-and-half-hour event serves as a major fundraiser for the local nonprofit. And once the foam settled on the final pull of the afternoon, Hayes revealed the nearly 1,000 people in attendance made a positive contribution toward CRI’s goal of reinvesting in programs and events that benefit downtown Culpeper.

“We are a nonprofit, designated Main Street program continuing to build and support a vibrant downtown community here in Culpeper,” Hayes said, obviously proud of the day’s success.

First, the Hop:

Brewmeisters from Beer Hound Brewery, Far Gohn Brewing Co., Old House Brewing, and WAR Craft Brewery tantalized Cicerone-wannabes with crisp, clean fresh-from-the tap libations.

Besides the love and devotion behind the art of brewing, it takes water, malted barley, yeast, and—the star—hops, to make beer—a 13,000-year-old tradition. A tiny yellow pod, inside green vine-shaped flowers, is the source of beer’s bitterness, aroma and flavor.

Like moths to the flame, quaffers were drawn to volunteer drafters—including Thomas Cuccherini, who joyfully distributed the foam-topped brewskis.

Why did this self-proclaimed beer fan give up his Sunday afternoon to serve?

“I love my community,” Cuccherini said, with all the boldness of a freshly tapped ale.

Stalwart barkeeps from Charlottesville’s Virginia Eagle seemingly had no breaks, filling flagons nonstop, slaking the thirsty with favorites like Devil’s Backbone, Bold Rock Cider, Bud Light and assorted others.

Son of a Bear Cider pourers were on hand to showcase the magic behind fermented fruit.

Not to be upstaged by its older brother, wine also had its moment in the sun, thanks to the vine folks at Vinosity. Sauvignon blancs, fruity rosé, dry pinotage beckoned no wrath from these grapes!

Now, for the Hog:

One need only to follow the napkin trail to find the pit chefs, each taking great joy in launching their alluring, aromatic, sweet tangy goodness into the Depot air. Their competitive juices flowed as they crossed basting mops in the Battle of the Brisket.

A “High Noon” showdown pitted veteran grill artists from Burnt Ends BBQ, Humble Soul BBQ, Uncle Bob & Sweet T’s BBQ, and Native Shire BBQ.

The people had their say in who brought home the bacon prize: a Battlefield Auto “People’s Choice” winner award.

For $8—$2 for each contestant sampling—barbecue lovers could taste the tender, succulent, savory, meaty goodness, and then cast their vote for their favorite.

It was a clean sweep for Burnt Ends BBQ, slathering its way to barbecue’s top honors with both the People’s Choice award and the nod from the official judges. Native Shire was a very close second for the judges’ pick.

The official judges—easily recognized by their notepads pocked with barbecue shrapnel—were Culpeper County Supervisor David Durr, Mayor Frank Reaves and Kansas City Barbeque Society Certified Judge Philip Aaronson.

Other culinary options for the day included Fabulous Foods’ brick-oven pizza and soft-serve ice cream, and Mexican fare from Mi Ranchito.

Few would argue that a cold brew and mouth-watering, sizzling-off-the-coals barbecue goes much better with jams … the musical variety, not the kind spread on toast.

So, Hop N' Hog had plenty of tunes.

Mark Vollten and The Scenic Roots christened the crowd with folk, rock and reggae-inspired originals.

Keeton, a D.C. band, had the afternoon gig, turning the Depot into a makeshift dance floor with ‘90s rock.

Besides the suds and “Q,” there were plenty of family fun and games: corn hole, ladder toss, free face art by Sandy’s Face Painting, and caricature artist Daniel Ryman. Demonstrators from State Climb enthralled with acrobatic feats of aerial silks.

And—believe it or not—there was an axe-throwing station. (Blink twice if you thought the same thing we did.)

Vendors present were Historic Smoke Cigars and Lounge, ViVa Hand-Crafted Jewelry, Salvage Wood Designs, Gringo Mama Salsa, BBQ sauces and seasonings by Grandpa Foods—and reps from the Culpeper Cavaliers, a summer wood-bat team which begins play here next year as a member of the Valley Baseball League.

Finally, for the sake of solid reporting, the Star-Exponent recruited a longtime Culpeper resident to act in the capacity of food and beverage taster—provided his name is not used for publication.

An expert on beer consumption, the self-appointed critic indicated he also has the chops to judge barbecue masters, being that both his father and grandfather hail from Kansas City. DNA, and all that.

At the suggestion of CRI Events Coordinator Candice Hayes, our taster focused on Culpeper samples from Far Gohn, WAR Craft, Son of a Bear Cider, and Vinosity.

He found the Octoberfest at Far Gohn: “Big and malty! Rich, as you would expect … with a good bite to it! I like it. Real good!”

The Black Forrest Ale at WAR Craft was “Delicious!” raved our secret taster. “It’s caramelly, deep, complex. There’s’ a lot going on!”

Another nearby sampler confirmed, “Like drinking a caramel apple!”

The Higher Patriotism IPA also received praise from our taster: “It’s got a full-mouth feel. Not overly bitter. It’s an easy-drinking IPA. It doesn’t quite punch you in the mouth like some IPAs.”

It was a one-word critique at Son of a Bear’s offering of its Cranbeary Raider cider: “Christmas!”

He found the Bourbon Bearcules cider—seasoned in bourbon barrels—to be “clean … it’s got a great bite to it. But it’s not overpowering. Easy to drink … but not too sweet.”

Over at Vinosity, it was dealer’s choice, with a Les Petis Roucas Sauvignon Blanc.

“It’s crisp. Tart. Filled with apple notes. It’s so clean! A top-of-the-palate kind of taste! It’s easygoing … it’s got summer vibes!” the taster commented.

And, the barbie?

“What was it that the kids used to say? ‘It’s all good!’”

Hops … hogs … happiness.

Perfect alliteration for another CRI gem.