House OKs $120,000 to spruce up Orange County Booster Park

Help is on the way to revitalize Orange County’s Booster Park.

As part of a fiscal 2022 appropriations package the House of Representatives passed Thursday, $122,590 was secured by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger to repair the county’s field, practice facility and concession stand.

Booster Park is Orange County’s only publicly-owned sports complex and multifunctional recreation facility, Spanberger noted in April when she wrote the House Appropriations Committee’s chairman and ranking member to request the grant.

Spanberger worked directly with Orange County officials to secure the money, which came in the form of Community Project Funding, an improved form of what used to be called a congressional earmark.

“I have heard directly from local officials about ongoing structural and facility needs at the park,” Spanberger said in a statement. “That’s why I am proud to lead this effort to secure new funding for improvements to Booster Park.”

Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman James P. Crozier said the park—off State Route 20 next to the Orange County Airport—needs field improvements, fencing and kitchen updates to ensure its amenities are fully utilized.