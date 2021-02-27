House OKs Spanberger measure enlarging two Virginia wilderness areas

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The proposal was folded into the initial 2018 Farm Bill, but did not make it into the final legislation. The Forest Service is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The biggest forest preserve in the East, George Washington National Forest in western Virginia and West Virginia is a favorite spot for hikers, campers, fishermen, hunters and horsemen.

Its public lands are a haven for bears, songbirds, native brook trout and other wildlife, as well as the source of clean drinking water and economic benefits for dozens of communities, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center.

On Friday afternoon, the SELC applauded the latest news, tweeting, “It’s a good day for hikers, hunters, campers, & paddlers, as the House of Representatives just approved #wilderness protection for 5,600 acres of national forest in VA! Thank you @RepSpanberger @RepMcEachin & @RepElaineLuria for supporting local efforts to get this done!”

In 2014, the SELC, Virginia Wilderness Committee and local organizations cheered the forest plan’s recommendation to designate 27,000 acres of new or expanded wilderness areas and 70,000 acres of scenic area in the Shenandoah National Scenic Area.