U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s bill to make sure children can be seated next to their parents on flights for no extra fees passed in the U.S. House Thursday.

The Fly Together Act directs the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to issue a rule requiring airlines to seat children under 14 years old next to a family member at no extra charge. The bill passed through the House as part of the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act.

“As a mom of three kids, I understand the stress that comes with air travel — and extra fees don’t make things any easier. That’s why I’m proud to lead this bipartisan effort to block airlines from taking advantage of American families at the airport,” said Spanberger in a statement.

“I want to thank my colleagues in the U.S. House for understanding the importance of providing peace of mind to parents, improving the travel experience for young kids, and stopping some of the senseless nickel-and-diming in the airline industry.”

The Fly Together Act explicitly prohibits the imposition of any changes in the seating or boarding policy of an air carrier that has an open or flexible seating policy in place that generally allows adjacent family seating — such as Southwest Airlines. Missouri Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner co-sponsored the bill.