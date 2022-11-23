How to make Thanksgiving dinner, with love from Culpeper Head Start kids

Chef Bobby Flay’s red Chile tangerine glazed turkey recipe contains sophisticated ingredients like tangerine juice, red wine vinegar, Chile de árbol powder, fresh thyme and tangerine zest along with six tablespoons of butter and flat leaf parsley.

The cooking instructions to produce a bird that’s savory and tender are pretty complicated, yet the recipe sounds tasty, promising at-home chefs, “This juicy turkey will spice up your holiday meal.”

But what would happen if Thanksgiving dinner were left to preschool children?

What would their culinary minds envision for the best feast and how would they fix it?

The Culpeper Star-Exponent decided to renew its holiday tradition of finding out, following a pandemic pause, and gather some cooking tips from some of the town’s littlest citizens.

Culpeper Head Start provided the budding chefs, 3- and-4-year-olds, who weighed in the week before Thanksgiving on their family’s holiday traditions and how they would fix dinner. The answers were, of course, hilarious, imaginative and quite possibly impossible, with a few poignant responses reminding one of the reasons for the season.

Samuel was up first.

“We’re going to have corn on the cob and chicken,” he said.

The poultry will weigh 30-pounds and stand 6 feet tall, Samuel informed.

“I’m going to make it. Daddy taught me. He’s a good cook…I like to eat the whole thing,” said the 3-year-old.

What will Samuel put on the chicken?

“Spices—vanilla,” he specified, adding he was looking forward to his friends coming over for Thanksgiving. “I like the presents. I wanted a set—a race room set.”

Looks like Samuel is already looking ahead to December.

Classmate Journey, also 3, said she will make Thanksgiving dinner with her mommy. The turkey will weigh 2 pounds, and with it, chicken and beans.

“We’re going to cook it for the customers for four hours,” Journey said, adding her grandpa would be there for the feast. “He wants one, two, three, four, five turkeys. I want one, two, three, four, five, but I’m going to have chicken.”

And for dessert? Chicken pie, of course.

Head Start 3-year-old Royalty said her mommy is making the turkey, corn and rice.

“The turkey is coming from the farm,” she said. “No feathers on it.”

Royalty said she would help make dessert— rainbow-colored Jo-Jo cupcakes. And to drink? Pink juice.

Three-year-old Kylie said at their house they are going to have big turkeys and tiny turkeys.

“My mom’s going to buy it and cook it. I have a sister, too,” she informed. “My mom does my ponytail.”

What else is on the menu?

“Macaroni and cheese,” said Kylie. “It has macaroni and cheese in it.”

Grape juice will wash down the feast, she added.

“But today’s not Thanksgiving,” the 3-year-old informed from the playground. “Feel my hands, cold.”

The forecast in Culpeper for Nov. 24 is sunny with a high of 56 and a low of 31 degrees.

Head Start student Alyvia said first and foremost they’re having cake.

“Get the turkey at the grocery store. It will be big, 2 pounds,” she said.

Milk, beans and bread will round out the feast. Aylvia said her daddy would cook dinner and she would stand with him.

They’ll have ice cream for dessert—with the cake. The preschooler replied what Thanksgiving means to her—“Happy!”

Kordell said he will help get his family’s turkey in the oven.

“It’s going to be big,” the 3-year-old said, and on the side, vegetables and a dinosaur cake.

He said his grandma was coming for Thanksgiving dinner, but someone else would be missing.

“My uncle is not coming right now ‘cause he’s at heaven,” Kordell said.

Head Start student Skylar imagined having breakfast food for Thanksgiving—and pizza. OK, they’ll have turkey too, she added.

“It will be bigger, 2,000 pounds,” the 3-year-old said, and they’re going to cook it in a chicken box for 22 hours, with cereal, and more chicken.

Skylar said her mommy would be there for Thanksgiving dinner and her sisters. Asked what she’s thankful for, the preschooler did not pause: “Chicken nuggets.”

Classmate Kensleigh said her family’s turkey will cost $60.

“We’re going to get it at the shop, the book store,” the 3-year-old said.

On the side, they’ll have And French fries and cookies, Kensleigh said.

Moving to a 4-year-old class, Amelia got things started right, saying her family’s Thanksgiving turkey will be huge—840 pounds.

“We’re going to get it from Walmart,” she said.

Where else?

The bird will have a garnish of sprinkles and lollipops, Amelia imagined.

“You got to put it in the microwave for five minutes,” she added.

They’ll have lemonade to drink and ice cream with lemons for dessert.

“We do have lemons at my house…I had a taste test and I liked it,” Amelia said.

She added that she likes Thanksgiving because it has all types of food.

Head Start 4-year-old Logan said they’re having a 14-pound chicken at his house, with fruit.

“My daddy and mommy, my grandpa and my nannie will be there,” he said.

Someone else will be missing.

“Poppie—he’s in the sky now, he can’t go to our house no more,” Logan said. “He’s with God.”

The best thing about Thanksgiving is the toys, he added.

“I’m thankful for pumpkins.”

Four-year-old Ezra ended the fun and insightful interviews about Thanksgiving dinner saying they’re having a medium-sized chicken, cooked for 10 hours in the oven with broccoli and pizza, that’s it.

The preschooler said his mom and dad would do the cooking, and he’d help.

“I put some salt on it and then put some butter,” Ezra said.

He added his cousins would be at Thanksgiving dinner along with his brother, sister and dog, who cannot have salt because it makes him sick.

Ezra said he’s grateful for preschool.

“I am thankful for Head Start because I like to eat breakfast and lunch and snacks,” he said.