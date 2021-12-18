Hundreds turn out for Culpeper's Wreaths Across America observance

Friends carry evergreen wreaths toward Culpeper National Cemetery’s Old Section to decorate graves in honor of U.S. military veterans and their loved ones Saturday afternoon during the community’s annual Wreaths Across America event. Hundreds of people came from all over to participate. See the story in Tuesday’s Star-Exponent.
Clint Schemmer
Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
