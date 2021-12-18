 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
Hundreds turn out for Culpeper's Wreaths Across America observance
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Hundreds turn out for Culpeper's Wreaths Across America observance

Wreaths Across America Culpeper 2021
CLINT SCHEMMER/STAR-EXPONENT

Friends carry evergreen wreaths toward Culpeper National Cemetery’s Old Section to decorate graves in honor of U.S. military veterans and their loved ones Saturday afternoon during the community’s annual Wreaths Across America event. Hundreds of people came from all over to participate. See the story in Tuesday’s Star-Exponent.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540-825-0773

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forgotten Felines
Local News

Forgotten Felines

Please join Forgotten Felines on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Culpeper PetSmart for our Home for the Holidays Adoption Fair. G…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert