Hurricane Laura forces Wings & Wheels show to shift gears to Sunday

Mother Nature has forced the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force to postpone this Saturday’s scheduled Wings & Wheels show at the Culpeper Regional Airport to Sunday instead.
The CAF had planned on holding the event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, but the impending threat of Hurricane Laura necessitated the change of plans.
With weather.com calling for an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that day, the CAF made the decision Wednesday afternoon to push things back a day.
The show’s original hours of operation will still be in effect.
Hurricane Laura, which made landfall along the Louisiana coastline early Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph, was downgraded Thursday afternoon to a tropical storm.
This is the second time this particular event has been derailed by inclement weather. It was originally set to take place on Aug. 15, but the CAF announced two days beforehand that it had been postponed to Aug. 29 due to a forecast of rainfall.
Sunday’s festivities will include a Warbird Showcase and a classic car show. A Martin B-26 machine gun turret from World War II will also be on display and there will be living history reenactors on hand as well.
The Warbird Showcase will feature a wide variety of vintage aircraft on static display both inside and outside of the CAF’s hangar. In addition, three WWII aircraft will be available for rides throughout the day:
- a Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air control plane.
- a Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane built in 1942. Stearmans were used as a primary flight trainer by all the U.S. armed services throughout WWII; and
- a General Motors TBM Avenger, the largest single-engine bomber of WWII. George H.W. Bush, one of the Navy’s youngest aviators and later the 41st U.S. president, flew such a torpedo bomber on dozens of combat missions in the war’s Pacific theater.
Warbird Ride tickets start at $89. Pilot packages will also be available for $20 in PDF format and $30 printed. They include a custom WWII dog tag, custom flight certificate and specialized booklet of your chosen aircraft.
Check-in for the car show will start at 9 a.m. Sunday, with judging beginning at 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m., with prizes awarded immediately afterward.
The cost to enter a car in the competition is $25 through Saturday and $30 the day of the event.
Tickets for all of the above can be purchased at capitalwing.org.
General admission and parking is free to the public, though the nonprofit CAF will welcome small donations in the area near its hangar, which runs alongside the airport’s terminal.
The Star-Exponent’s Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.
