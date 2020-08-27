Hurricane Laura forces Wings & Wheels show to shift gears to Sunday

Mother Nature has forced the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force to postpone this Saturday’s scheduled Wings & Wheels show at the Culpeper Regional Airport to Sunday instead.

The CAF had planned on holding the event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, but the impending threat of Hurricane Laura necessitated the change of plans.

With weather.com calling for an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that day, the CAF made the decision Wednesday afternoon to push things back a day.

The show’s original hours of operation will still be in effect.

Hurricane Laura, which made landfall along the Louisiana coastline early Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph, was downgraded Thursday afternoon to a tropical storm.

This is the second time this particular event has been derailed by inclement weather. It was originally set to take place on Aug. 15, but the CAF announced two days beforehand that it had been postponed to Aug. 29 due to a forecast of rainfall.

Sunday’s festivities will include a Warbird Showcase and a classic car show. A Martin B-26 machine gun turret from World War II will also be on display and there will be living history reenactors on hand as well.