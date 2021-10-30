Hyde: I want to solve people's problems

Annette Hyde, the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 30th House District, is clear as crystal on her top campaign priorities: better health care, public education and internet access.
Hyde, 62, pledges to work hard on those issues for the district’s residents, if successful in her challenge to state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.
“I want to solve problems. I want to be sure people can afford their medicine instead of having to choose between that and paying another bill,” she said in an interview. “I want to be sure our kids get the finest public education possible, regardless of their ZIP code. I want to make sure all of our homes get internet.”
The Madison County resident, who challenged the GOP incumbent in the Virginia Senate’s 24th District election in 2019, teaches yoga classes at Culpeper’s Powell Wellness Center.
After that Senate race, Hyde didn’t plan to run again. Then COVID-19 struck.
In May 2020, a student of hers was the first person in Orange County to die of COVID-19. “That hit home really hard,” she said. “My students are like family.”
During the worst pandemic in human history, Freitas ran for Congress and focused on his podcasts and social-media channels instead of being a leader, Hyde said.
“I lead by example,” she said.
Since the pandemic began, Hyde has volunteered with Virginia’s Medical Reserve Corps to aid people during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped Empowering Culpeper feed families that have lost wages or been thrown out of work, raised more than $1,000 for the Madison Free Clinic, and joined Virginia Career Works’ board to connect job-seekers with jobs.
On health care, Hyde said Freitas has voted against Medicaid expansion, against capping prices for insulin and asthma-inhaler co-pays at $50 per month, against insurance companies covering hearing aids for minors. He was the lone vote against adding autism spectrum disorder to insurance policies, she said.
“That’s not solving problems, that’s creating problems, creating more difficulty for people,” Hyde said.
The COVID-19 pandemic’s disruptions have reinforced how important high-speed internet access is to the region, she said.
“Broadband is important for small businesses, those who have home businesses or work from home, and for companies that want to let more employees work from home,” Hyde said. “And for being able to sell your home. That’s one of the first questions Realtors get asked about a property: Does it have internet or broadband? If not, that’s a deal-breaker.”
It’s great news that the American Recovery Act provided $700 million in broadband grants this August, but a big hurdle remains in that localities must have a private partner to tap that grant money, she said. And the locality and the internet provider must put up their own money.
AT&T and Comcast haven’t been interested in serving rural residents, Hyde said.
Many Virginia localities don’t have local providers to pair with, so Hyde likes the idea of creating regional broadband authorities made up of such counties so they can pool their resources to obtain grants.
Virginia is 41st in the nation in per-pupil spending, and lags other states in teacher pay, she said. “That’s gotta change, especially with COVID and a lot of teachers saying ‘I’m not going to do this anymore,’ ” Hyde said.
“Teachers need to be respected a whole lot more,” said Hyde, whose mother taught preschool special-education students in Garland, Texas, for nearly 25 years—until her body gave out.
“Every child—no matter their skin color, ZIP code or gender identity—needs to feel safe and respected in our schools,” she said.
Hyde said more people need to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, and wear face masks to safeguard others. “We have to protect our kids,” she said.
Virginia must improve funding for its public schools, Hyde said. Its Local Composite Index funding formula for schools, based partly on real-estate property values, hasn’t changed in decades, she said.
She noted that teachers in Bristol, Virginia, leave to work in Bristol, Tenn.—right across the state line—because Tennessee’s pay for educators is significantly better than ours.
As for the election season’s talk of Cultural Race Theory, taught in college, “it is not an issue in Virginia public schools,” Hyde said. “People want to make it an issue when it’s not ... to have something to be upset over.”
In the past two years, the Virginia House didn’t approve any of Del. Freitas’ bills; during its 2021 session, none of his bills emerged from committee, she said.
His worst proposals were to defund public schools—a bill he submits every single year—and repeal Virginia’s Clean Energy Act, she said.
“School choice” may sound good, but not if school vouchers erode public education, Hyde said. That doesn’t mean you take money away from school systems when bus drivers, cafeteria workers and the people who do building maintenance still have to be paid, she said.
Freitas cares about guns, taxes, socialism and abortion, “never about kitchen-table issues that affect every person,” she said.
“It’s time for new leadership in this district,” Hyde said. “I want to get things done.”
In her 2019 race with state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, they both ran on the issues and showed respect toward each other, she said.
“That’s the approach I want to bring to working with the other side,” Hyde said.
The 7th Congressional District’s Rep. Abigail Spanberger is “a great example” of someone who seeks middle ground with Republican colleagues, she said.
“There’s always something you can find in common with someone else, and then you can agree on finding a solution to that problem,” Hyde said.
