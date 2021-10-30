Hyde: I want to solve people's problems

“I lead by example,” she said.

Since the pandemic began, Hyde has volunteered with Virginia’s Medical Reserve Corps to aid people during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped Empowering Culpeper feed families that have lost wages or been thrown out of work, raised more than $1,000 for the Madison Free Clinic, and joined Virginia Career Works’ board to connect job-seekers with jobs.

On health care, Hyde said Freitas has voted against Medicaid expansion, against capping prices for insulin and asthma-inhaler co-pays at $50 per month, against insurance companies covering hearing aids for minors. He was the lone vote against adding autism spectrum disorder to insurance policies, she said.

“That’s not solving problems, that’s creating problems, creating more difficulty for people,” Hyde said.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s disruptions have reinforced how important high-speed internet access is to the region, she said.

“Broadband is important for small businesses, those who have home businesses or work from home, and for companies that want to let more employees work from home,” Hyde said. “And for being able to sell your home. That’s one of the first questions Realtors get asked about a property: Does it have internet or broadband? If not, that’s a deal-breaker.”