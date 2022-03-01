Hyonkeu, Eastern View girls fight past Powhatan for first regional title

Hanging on the walls inside the Eastern View High School gym are banners for every sport. Each of these banners is divided into three sections, which list years the Cyclones won district, regional and state championships in that particular sport.

For 13 years, the regional section of the girls basketball banner has been blank.

It won't be for much longer.

Behind timely defense and another standout performance from freshman guard Ange Hyonkeu, top-seeded Eastern View earned a hard-fought 53-50 victory over No. 3 Powhatan in the Region 4B championship game Monday night.

The Cyclones (20-2) have now won 12 straight games heading into Friday's Class 4 state quarterfinals, where they will host Region 4A runner-up Manor (19-6), of Portsmouth, at 7 p.m.

The Indians (17-8) will travel to Suffolk Friday to face 4A champion King's Fork (21-3) in another state quarterfinal matchup.

"I walk in here every day and look at that sign up there, then look at everybody else's, and that region [section] being empty sticks out," said Mike McCombs, who's been Eastern View's head girls basketball coach since the school first opened its doors in 2008. "We've been to the region title game four times before and come up short every time, but the fifth time was finally the charm, and it was worth the wait."

Eight of Hyonkeu's game-high 24 points came during the contest's final six minutes, helping the Cyclones rally from an eight-point deficit to avoid another championship game letdown.

Hyonkeu made a tough basket in the paint and then converted a layup after a nifty spin move on the right baseline, pulling Eastern View within 44-42 with 5:04 left in the contest. She followed that up by splitting a pair of defenders for another layup that cut Powhatan's lead to 48-47 with 2:25 to go, then tied the score at 48 with a free throw just 50 seconds later.

On the ensuing possession, the Indians' Katherine Cerullo drove around Hyonkeu, but was called for traveling when Destiny Washington cut her off along the left baseline. McKenna Warren then scored in the lane, giving the Cyclones a 50-48 advantage with 53 seconds remaining.

A pair of free throws by Trinity Washington and another by Hyonkeu in the final 36 seconds iced the win, touching off a wild celebration between Eastern View players, coaches and fans.

"This is what we envisioned when the season started," said Hyonkeu, who also scored 18 points in the Cyclones' 52-44 regional semifinal victory over state power Monacan last Friday. "This is a big step for our team, winning our first region championship."

McCombs said his squad's comeback victory was emblematic of the characteristics it's displayed all season long.

"We played with grit and determination, which are two things these girls have shown all year," he said. "To come off the high of beating Monacan for the first time ever on Friday and be able to get back up against a really talented team like Powhatan isn't easy, but these kids just don't quit."

Warren contributed 11 points to Eastern View's cause, while Trinity Washington chipped in 10.

The Indians led for much of the game, including a 43-35 advantage less than a minute into the fourth quarter following a layup by Christopher Newport commit Faith Henderson.

Henderson, who is Powhatan's all-time leading scorer, finished with a team-high 15 points. She had the ball in her hands with a chance to tie the score following Warren's go-ahead bucket, but was called for an offensive foul with 39 seconds to go that ultimately led to free throws for Eastern View.

Henderson's mother, Indians head coach Kristy Henderson, wasn't pleased with the disparity in free-throw attempts between the two teams.

"They shot triple the amount of free throws that we shot," said Henderson, pointing out the Cyclones' 24-11 edge in that area. "Free throws were the difference in the game to me."

Corynn Lampman and Kayla Terry added 13 and 11 points for Powhatan, respectively.

With its first regional title finally in the books, Eastern View is now focused on another first--its first state championship.

"This felt good, but now we've got to humble ourselves and go win states," Hyonkeu said.

Powhatan 13 14 14 9 — 50

Eastern View 14 10 11 18 — 53

Powhatan (17-8): Kayla Terry 11, Sam Flippo 7, Corynn Lampman 13, Shauna Callahan 0, Emma Terry 0, Meghan Hodge 0, Faith Henderson 15, Katherine Cerullo 4. Totals: 17 8-11 50.

Eastern View (20-2): Ange Hyonkeu 24, Trinity Washington 10, McKenna Warren 11, Leila Hackley 3, Saniya Brown 4, Kaidence Brown 0, Destiny Washington 1. Totals: 18 16-24 53.

3-pointers: Powhatan 8 (K. Terry 3, Lampman 3, Henderson 2). Eastern View 1 (Hyonkeu).

