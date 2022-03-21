'I didn't have a father figure'—Kelly Street Boxing Club holds grand opening

When Jon Russell was 7 years old, his father abandoned his family.

Now 46, Russell hasn’t let the absence of a father figure derail his life. He’s a graduate of the Sorensen Institute at the University of Virginia, served on Culpeper Town Council for two terms and is the owner of Local Identity Inc., a public relations firm.

But even as he checked one goal after another off of his to-do list, Russell often found himself circling back to the notion that he needed to do more to help single-parent families like the one he grew up in.

That belief morphed into a fully-formed idea over the past year, culminating in the grand opening of Kelly Street Boxing Club on St. Patrick’s Day.

Located at 405 N. Kelly St. on the property adjacent to Russell’s home, the nonprofit club will teach young males ages 7-17 a combination of boxing and basic life skills. Classes will run in two-month semesters beginning in April, with a cost of $100 per child, which Russell said will go toward the continued upgrade of the building and its ongoing maintenance.

Russell added that partial and full scholarships will be available for parents who are unable to pay the $100 tuition.

“This is something that was really important to me to start, because I did come from a fatherless family,” a choked-up Russell told those in attendance at the grand opening. “My dad abandoned us, and I didn’t have a father figure. That’s why I’m doing this; not only for my own sons, but also for all the other boys that need to have someone to help them and somebody to teach them important life lessons.”

Classes will be broken up into three age groups: 7-10, 11-13 and 14-17. Each class will consist of 50 minutes of boxing training and 30 minutes of life skill training.

The boxing training will be led by Harry Brady, a former amateur boxer from Paterson, New Jersey. A retired DEA agent and probation officer, Brady moved to Culpeper from Fairfax County a year ago to focus on his own project: a nonprofit organization named The Front Door that, like Russell’s, is focused on teaching young people valuable life skills.

Shortly after Brady arrived in Culpeper, a chance meeting between he and Russell in front of The Beer Hound Brewery on Waters Place shaped the trajectory of the Kelly Street Boxing Club.

“We bumped into each other right on the street there,” Brady recalled of the pivotal moment. “We just hit it off immediately and I told him about my project. All of a sudden, he said, ‘Hey, I have this space I want to show you.’”

Russell had already purchased the building located at 405 N. Kelly St., which was in disrepair after years of being empty. But the arduous task of turning it into a safe haven for Culpeper’s youth didn’t deter the two fast friends.

“When I saw the space I said, “Oh my lord, it’s in pretty rough condition,’” a smiling Brady said. “To see it now is just incredible.”

With a little elbow grease and the help of local businesses like Demolition Services Inc. and Mills Roofing, Russell and Brady were able to transform the space into what resembles a full-fledged boxing gym, minus the ring.

“I’m so very grateful to my wife Sarah and our four children for being so patient with me, especially in the last six months, as I’ve spent so many late nights in here trying to bring it up to the standards these kids deserve,” Russell said. “It’s truly been a labor of love.”

Russell hopes the classes will teach his students to spread love. He’s adorned the walls of the club with multiple quotes, one of which borrows from Romans 12:18 in the Bible. It reads, “As much as it depends on you, live peaceably with all men.”

Russell believes the life skills portion of the classes will go a long way toward that aim.

“We’re going to teach things that dads should teach their boys, and we’re going to couple them with spiritual applications,” he said. “Things like how to chop wood, how to swing a hammer, how to change a tire and so on. As they’re learning a skill, we’ll give them a spiritual perspective on it, such as what God thinks about x, y and z, or how to treat their mother and their fellow man.”

Culpeper resident Nonda Harrington heard about the club through Facebook. A single mother of two, she brought her children, 10-year-old Demetric Jenkins and 8-year-old Reniyeh Jenkins to the grand opening.

“It’s difficult being a single mom,” Harrington said. “There are some things that a young man simply needs a father to teach him. Demetric is at the age now where he needs that kind of support, and I believe this is a good environment for him to get it from.”

Demetric wasted little time settling in with the other children at the event. He won both a medicine ball and a boxing contest, receiving a football and a pack of baseballs as prizes.

“I want all the kids and the parents who are already involved or are thinking about joining our club that this is all about inclusion, working together and picking each other up when we fall,” Brady said. “I’m really excited to get started, and I’m very grateful to Jon for bringing me on board.”

Fundraising for a boxing ring will be the nonprofit’s next venture, Russell said Monday, noting used ring run about $6,000

“Everyone coming out of the program is going to be new to boxing so the boys will be learning technique before they ever start sparring,” he said.

