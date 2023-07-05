Stanley Scheideler doles out quips quickly when asked how he feels to be turning 100 years old.

“I feel with my fingers,” said the great-great grandfather, laughing.

“Yes, July 6, 1923. I had a coming out party. Born on Long Island, Astoria (New York),” the Culpeper County resident shared in a recent visit to his ground level apartment in the house he built for his daughter. He has lived in the area for nearly half his life.

Scheideler recalled a story his sister told him, saying the day before he was born, his expectant mother took a boat to nearby Fire Island.

“I came out the next day, so I don’t know if she was in rejection or just plain ornery,” he said. “It was a day off — the day after the Fourth of July.”

Asked about his earliest memory, the World War II veteran may have winced.

“Being hit by my mother — you could get away with child abuse in those days,” Scheideler said, half kidding. “I can remember I was about five in 1927, Jack Dempsey was a fighter, that night we had a new radio called a Majestic, a console, and my father had brought in friends to listen to the fight. That’s one of my earliest remembrances.”

He later said his mother was a decent woman who would help people. He recalled, as a child, accompanying her to the little shack of a formerly enslaved woman, in her 70s living on the island.

“She had a dirt floor, it was reminiscent of other times,” he said. “At that time, the Civil War seemed so far away … and now as I reflect on it, it wasn’t that far away.”

Scheideler recalled milk and produce being delivered by horse-drawn carriage and growing up in the shadow of the Queensboro Bridge. He later moved with his parents and two sisters to Deer Park, New York, after his father, a mechanic, contracted lung illness.

His mother, first generation from German immigrants who came through Ellis Island, was a domestic and nutritionist before it even existed, Scheideler said.

“We had a tablespoon of cod liver oil every morning to build bones ... made me what I am today, and the genes I received,” he said.

Scheideler graduated high school on Long Island and joined the Navy in 1942, spending three years in the service during World War II on a submarine reconnaissance ship in the South Atlantic. He was head of the commissary, in charge of keeping a crew of 180 men fed three meals a day.

Scheideler went back to Long Island after the war, where he worked as a restaurateur and had a family.

“Times were not easy then,” he said. “I worked for $1.15 a hour when I was married, two kids, worked five and a half days for $90, but you could own a house, buy enough food, have a car. It went a long way, but it had to.”

As a child growing up, they usually had enough to eat. Learning to eat healthy was something his mother instilled and to which the centenarian attributed his long life. He still cooks all of his own meals and eats only a little bit of meat, mostly pork and chicken. He likes lamb, but says it’s too expensive.

He prefers easier to digest homemade soups full of vegetables like potatoes, carrots, celery and onion. He eats lots of salads with romaine lettuce and eggs in the morning.

Until last year, Scheideler raised his own vegetables in an expansive garden, featured in the Star-Exponent in 2019 when he was 97. An accident resulting in a broken femur made him give up the garden when he realized it was too hard to get around on uneven terrain.

Scheideler spent less than a month in rehab recovering.

“I had to get the hell out of there, it was driving me nuts,” he said. “Last year I had six tomato plants and three pepper plants.”

Surviving the Great Depression made him a fiscal conservative for life. He still hesitates spending too much on anything, even though he probably could afford it.

“I buy frugally, even though I don’t have to. I can buy whatever I want, but not too expensive. When you are brought up in the Depression-era, you never get over it because you think tomorrow it’s not going to be there.”

Scheideler discussed politics uninitiated, recalling he didn’t vote for Roosevelt, a Democrat, but his parents did. The centenarian said he was a Republican through Reagan’s first term. He did not hold back speaking about the most recent Republican to sit in the Oval Office.

“We’re in terrible times right now, it’s frightening to me to see the direction we’re headed,” Scheideler said. “I fear for this country. Donald Trump is the most dangerous person we could ever have. And the following, it’s a cult. It’s terrible.”

Legally blind in both eyes, he lives mostly independently and likes listening to news program throughout the day, starting with CSPAN. The centenarian came to Culpeper County in the early 1970s when he moved into Oakhurst along Sperryville Pike on the Longlea property. He ran a business and owned the Boston Store for a time.

Scheideler made lifelong friends with whom he will celebrate turning 100 this weekend.

“I’ve always been flexible, able to adjust to conditions, adapt to an area — has to do with how you can survive,” he said, reflecting on his momentous birthday. “When I first moved to Culpeper it was a little one horse town. You had the one shopping center and Safeway at the other end and nothing in the middle.”

He said he believes in the power of positive thinking and that he likes to encourage his friends when they speak by phone.

“There’s a light ahead somewhere, you’ll get there eventually if you’re patient enough,” Scheideler said. “Am I being philosophical enough? How quickly time flies when nothing matters and other times you want it go to so fast. I don’t want that to happen anymore. How much I depend on tomorrow.”

His message for the younger generation?

“Get a life!” he exclaimed. “Stop thinking about what could have been, should have been — do it now. Part of what has kept me here, I’ve been knocked down many times and I’ve always gotten up and I get up a little stronger.”

Scheideler refuses to call it old age, preferring the term “advanced age.” He pulled out his high school ID card from Northport High School, class of 1942.

“Oh, you want to make comparisons,” he quipped when asked to hold it up to his face. “I was voted the most handsome. I beat another guy out by one vote.”

Asked again how it feels to be 100, Scheideler, chuckling and had another quick comeback.

“I am numb from the thought of it. People will say to me, to what do you attribute your longevity?” he said. “I’m a procrastinator. If you procrastinate, it’s not time, you have to do it tomorrow, but tomorrow never comes so I am here forever!”

Scheideler said he would love to hear by phone from old friends, colleagues and contractors with whom he lost contact with through the years. He asked that his phone number be put in the paper for that purpose — 540/717-0928.

“Anyone that would be interested to talk to an old man, check in. Because what happens when you get old, you get isolated to some degree and it would be a wonderful experience for me to be able to talk to them,” Scheideler said. “For my birthday.”