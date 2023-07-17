Baby Jim’s Snack Bar, in business in Culpeper since 1947, suffered heavy damage in a fire Sunday afternoon that started in a storage area of the iconic restaurant on North Main Street.

Firefighters from all over Culpeper and the region responded on a very hot day to help extinguish the intense blaze in the large structure at the corner of East Williams Street.

The fire displaced 12 residents, including two children aged 4 and 8, from second and third floor apartments in the circa 1875 three-story corner building that faces East Williams. They were out of the building when firefighters arrived. Red Cross responded to provide assistance.

Employees of Baby Jim's, in business for the past 76 years, were also displaced from their job for the foreseeable future.

One firefighter was transported to UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center for heat exhaustion and dehydration in the extreme heat event. He was treated and released, according to Charles “Junior” Perryman, deputy fire chief at Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1, lead response on the incident.

There were no other injuries.

“Everyone else weathered the storm. It was quite the fire yesterday,” Perryman said in a phone call Monday. “The warm temperatures and high humidity makes you tired quick."

The street-level Snack Bar was open and operating Sunday when one of three employees onsite called 911 at 12:47 p.m. on July 16 to report smoke coming from a storage area.

Perryman said Monday morning they feel confident that is the area where the fire started, but said the exact cause remained undetermined. There were a lot of appliances in the back area, he added.

"Heat and fire definitely damaged a great deal of that electrical service and I cannot definitively say (it was) an electrical issue causing the fire or if the fire damaged all the electrical installation," Perryman said on Tuesday.

Conditions in the space were challenging to navigate, he said, made even more difficult with around four feet of water pumped into the area during the fire.

Authorities are not saying the fire was suspicious. An insurance investigator will probe the cause considering the building’s value, the deputy fire chief said.

Drew Hudson, a former Baby Jim's employee and longtime family friend of Baby Jim's owner Collis Jenkins III and his family, called on Jenkins' behalf Monday afternoon.

"It's a loss for the whole community," Hudson said. "It's just been an unbelievable run."

On behalf of Jenkins, he thanked all of the first responders who handled street shutdowns, detours and traffic and the firefighters who worked hours in dangerous conditions at the property. Hudson said they are thankful no one was hurt and expressed concern about the firefighter treated at the hospital.

He added that Collis was thankful his parents, Pauline and Jim, are not around to see their beloved home of many years in such poor condition.

Co. 1 units arriving at the scene Sunday determined it was a working structure fire and they would have to go in and make an interior attack, Perryman said.

Mutual aid was requested from around Culpeper and other counties as it was determined more firefighters would be needed to sustain the long operation.

“Everyone worked extremely well together for the length of time and how hot it was,” Perryman said of the more than five-hour attack.

Fire damage is worst in Baby Jim’s as well as in the walls and attic of the residential portion of the building, the deputy chief said, describing how the fire traveled upstairs through walls built without fire stops. The entire building suffered heavy smoke and water damage in the fire.

“Once it was in the walls, we were chasing it from floor to floor,” Perryman said.

He provided a photo from Sunday's fire illustrating a classic example of "balloon construction" used on the 19th century structure. Pre-1940 homes were built without fire stops between the studs, he said, of horizontal pieces of wood placed to slow fire, used in today’s construction.

Construction methods in the late 1800s also used lather and plaster instead of drywall, not invented yet. In the walls at Baby Jim’s, small two-inch strips of wood were nailed horizontally inside the building and plaster applied on them.

“This dried to be super hard and is quite the exercise to break or cut into these walls when searching for fire in void spaces,” Perryman said.

“These type structures hold heat, like an oven almost, until a wall is breached, or we can ventilate via the windows.”

The fire looks to have started towards the north side of Baby Jim’s and traveled up the wall to the floors above and into the root/attic area, he said. This happened on at least two sides of the building. Firefighters had to peel away the metal roof to gain access to the fire, according to Perryman.

Plumes of smoke could be seen around downtown, large masses created by the heavy vintage materials used to construct the large old building, like real wood, burning hot, Perryman said.

There was a tremendous outpouring from the community at the fire scene, he said. People brought food, water and ice to help cool down.

Residents came through the night Sunday to have a look at the damage and recall their own memories from Baby Jim’s, a Culpeper landmark for more than 75 years. More than a few tears were wiped away.

"People were coming by that snack bar yesterday and they were so engaged with Collis," Hudson said. "That's the magic of Culpeper."

A burnt down data center sometime in the future surely would not evoke such feeling, he added.

"My heart hurt today. Seeing our beloved Baby Jim’s restaurant, that’s been an icon in this town for as long as I can remember—ablaze. This is truly saddening," posted Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. Sunday on Facebook. "Through the sadness I witnessed many great things today as each firefighter, men and women helped one another and had each others backs."

Located at 701 N. Main St., Baby Jim’s first opened in 1947 in a nearby alleyway next to Weaver’s car dealership. The late “Baby Jim” was born Collis Jenkins Jr. (1929-2011) in Culpeper. The youngest of five children, the “baby” of the family, got the idea to open Culpeper’s first fast food restaurant.

As the story goes, Baby Jim went to a bank in town to borrow $1,000 to start the business. He was turned away, however, and informed that selling fast food hamburgers would never work.

As usual, even at just 18-years-old, Baby Jim did not get riled about it. He went on to the next bank and got his loan. The rest is history.

In 1953, Baby Jim and his newlywed bride, Pauline Fincham Jenkins (1928-2019), purchased the house at North Main and Williams, dug out the side yard and relocated the Snack Bar from the alley to the building’s basement, where it had operated ever since. Until Sunday's fire.

It serves comfort food to working people up early while also staying open late. It's a gathering place for locals and to pick up good seafood. Many generations of families share the experience of walking up to the window at Baby Jim's to place an order.

Jim and Pauline's only son, Collis Jenkins III, ran the place for years until leasing it to Matt Corbin, of Capt. Corbin’s Seafood, in 2016. Jenkins today runs Rock Hill Farm event venue in Culpeper.

Corbin ran the Snack Bar until last year during which time he lived for a few years upstairs on the third floor with his wife and child, he said in a phone call Monday. The top floor space was expansive—four bedrooms and two baths—and comfortable and quiet, old school living away from the hustle-bustle on Main Street, said Corbin, a Culpeper native.

“It’s definitely heartbreaking,” he said of the fire. “It’s been there ever since I been here in this town—a lot of memories.”

Corbin stopped managing Baby Jim’s last year because he said it got too noisy at the spot selling seafood with sirens constantly passing by the busy section of town. Capt. Corbin’s Seafood moved to and is currently located at 16455 Brandy Road, offering carryout fresh fish, scallops, shrimp, crab legs and more.

A new lease holder, a Brandy Station shop owner, has been Baby Jim's manager the past year or so, according to Hudson.

"We're not prepared to address the business right now," he said, asked the future of the iconic Snack Bar known for its burgers and chili dogs, shrimp baskets and crisp soda pop.

"We got a setback. We'll do some thinking and figure things out."

The last fire trucks left the scene at Baby Jim’s at 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, Perryman reported. It’s not a total loss, he said.

“They can do miracles,” he said. “The bones of the building are solid.”