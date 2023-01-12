'I'm here for you'—Reeves polls constituents, carrying 26 bills in new session

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, recently conducted a survey with thousands of constituents to confirm what issues matter most to them and their families, according to a release.

He plans on filing legislation directly requested by survey responders in the new session of the Virginia General Assembly, which started Wednesday.

The three-term state senator said he will continue to represent his voters’ interests. Reeves, Senate Minority Whip, said he is carrying 26 bills intended to improve the lives of veterans, protect police K9s and support 911 and state police dispatchers. His legislation also addresses parental rights, student well-being, education transparency and cracking down on the fentanyl epidemic.

“My job is to make life better for my constituents,” Reeves said in a statement. “They elected me to fight for their best interests. It seems apparent to me that, in order to properly represent folks, you have to keep an open line of communication. I’m here for you, and I know that every single vote I take is a job interview.”

His legislation this session reflects his mission of “protecting the least, the last, and the lost among us,” Reeves said, asserting it will help students, youth and those suffering from physical or mental health issues.

The state senator, who represents Culpeper and Orange counties and the city of Fredericksburg, said he will fight to put the power of school choice into the hands of parents. Reeves, in the release, said his bills would further increase transparency in grades K-12 and universities, classify fentanyl as a “Weapon of Terrorism,” establish treatment and recovery programs for gambling addiction, provide affordable healthcare options and keep men out of women’s sports.

His bills also seek to guarantee in-state tuition rates for members of the Virginia National Guard, improve benefits for the emergency dispatchers, remove the age requirement for his veterans’ tax cut bill and allow the Virginia State Police to participate in the FBI Rap Back program.

This program holds public employees like teachers to a higher standard when their employers are notified of arrests and charges beyond any initial background check, the release stated.