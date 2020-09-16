Imaging center officially opens its doors with ribbon-cutting

“This has been a long time coming,” Staton said in a speech before the ribbon-cutting. “In the past, whenever a member of the community required an outpatient diagnostic service, they had to drive to the hospital, find a parking spot, walk to the building and then be ushered into a waiting room to wait for their exam to begin. At times, patients would even experience delays because of a hospital emergency. Certainly this was not always easy for our patients or our staff.

“With the development of this facility, we can now provide the members of our community with a more convenient and patient-friendly option to meet their needs,” she concluded.

Speaking to members of the media following the event, Acosta, a Culpeper resident who’s been with Novant Health for 13 years, said the most exciting part of the center opening its doors for her is the opportunity to work with the team that’s been assembled. That group includes more than 10 members—many of whom came over from Culpeper Medical Center.

“We have a dedicated and experienced group of people that are practically all members of this community already,” Acosta said. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with them.”