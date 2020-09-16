Imaging center officially opens its doors with ribbon-cutting

Culpeper-area residents who have longed for a quicker and simpler way to have outpatient diagnostic services completed can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
On Wednesday, Novant Health UVA Health System Outpatient Imaging Culpeper held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the opening of the first facility of its kind in the area.
Located at 509 S. Main St., the center will offer CTE, DEXA bone density, MRI, mammography, ultrasound and x-ray exams—all of which procedures patients previously had to visit either Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center or out-of-town facilities to complete.
“There’s no doubt this was a certified public need,” Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Say said following Wednesday morning’s event. “Certainly this is something the community has been looking for; they’ve traveled outside of the area to be able to get some of their imaging done [in the past].
“With everything here now, you don’t have to travel,” he continued. “You can come right into town. It’s all state-of-the-art, and its an amazing opportunity for the town of Culpeper to have this facility here.”
Say was joined at the ceremony by a group of more than 20 leaders from Novant Health UVA Health System and Lantz Construction Co., including Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton and the new imaging center’s practice administrator, Erin Acosta.
“This has been a long time coming,” Staton said in a speech before the ribbon-cutting. “In the past, whenever a member of the community required an outpatient diagnostic service, they had to drive to the hospital, find a parking spot, walk to the building and then be ushered into a waiting room to wait for their exam to begin. At times, patients would even experience delays because of a hospital emergency. Certainly this was not always easy for our patients or our staff.
“With the development of this facility, we can now provide the members of our community with a more convenient and patient-friendly option to meet their needs,” she concluded.
Speaking to members of the media following the event, Acosta, a Culpeper resident who’s been with Novant Health for 13 years, said the most exciting part of the center opening its doors for her is the opportunity to work with the team that’s been assembled. That group includes more than 10 members—many of whom came over from Culpeper Medical Center.
“We have a dedicated and experienced group of people that are practically all members of this community already,” Acosta said. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with them.”
Speeches by Say, Staton and Acosta preceded the ribbon-cutting, all of which were broadcast live on the chamber’s website and Facebook page, as well as Novant Health UVA Health system’s website.
Following the ribbon-cutting, various members of Novant Health UVA Health System, Lantz Construction Co. and the media were allowed to tour the inside of the 10,000-plus square foot facility, which began taking patients on Aug. 17.
In addition, a virtual tour was included in the broadcast of the ceremony.
Say emphasized that the event will remain available online for members of the community to watch at any time.
“We’ve been doing a lot of events that are hybrid, with a little bit of in-person and a little bit of virtual, because we still recognize that a lot of the community are skittish about coming out [in person],” Say said of the chamber’s continued efforts to make big events as accessible to the public as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We understand that, so we’re just trying to find ways to incorporate and include everyone so that they feel safe and comfortable, yet are still learning about the great things going on in our community,” he added.
Among the center’s more prominent amenities are a spacious waiting area for patients that includes plexiglass partitions to guard against exposure to COVID-19, exam rooms that feature decorative ceiling tiles to aid with patient relaxation, a $1.3 million 3T MRI machine and other state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment throughout.
